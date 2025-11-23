 MP News: Jabalpur's 'Lady Gang' Abduct Young Girls, Assault Them To Go Viral On Social Media; 3 Arrested Including 2 Minors
MP News: Jabalpur's 'Lady Gang' Abduct Young Girls, Assault Them To Go Viral On Social Media; 3 Arrested Including 2 Minors

According to information, the gang habitually used to abduct girls by threatening them with a knife, take them to isolated places, record videos while beating them, and then upload the videos on Instagram. After one such video went viral, a victim approached the Gwarighat Police Station and filed an FIR.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur's 'Lady Gang' Abduct Young Girls, Assault Them To Go Viral On Social Media; 3 Arrested Including 2 Minors | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of ‘Lady Gang’ hooliganism was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a group of women allegedly kidnapped young girls on knife-point, abused them and assaulted them - all just to go viral on social media. 

The matter came to fore through the social media itself after the accused women posted the videos of the assault on their social media handles. It is said their aim was to become famous on social media. 

The video:

In one of the clips, the accused woman can be clearly seen smoking on the face of the victim. In the other one, she was seen kicking and slapping the victim while abusing her. 

article-image

Three arrested including 2 minors 

According to information, the gang habitually used to abduct girls by threatening them with a knife, take them to isolated places, record videos while beating them, and then upload the videos on Instagram.

After one such video went viral, a victim approached the Gwarighat Police Station and filed an FIR. Taking the viral video seriously, the police arrested 3 girls involved in the gang.

According to police, the accused include 2 minor girls and one young woman from the Kanchghar area. The 2 minors have been sent to a juvenile home, while the adult accused has been sent to jail.

Police also confirmed that none of the 3 girls had any past criminal record. They were committing these acts only to get fame on social media and gain views on reels.

Gwarighat Police are investigating the entire matter.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

