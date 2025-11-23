Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp Drop In Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State continued to experience a sharp drop in temperatures on Saturday as a strong cold wave tightened its grip across the state.

Many districts woke up to bitterly cold mornings, dense mist in pockets, and icy winds blowing from the northwest.

Weather Forecast

Weather officials suggest that the cold wave is likely to continue for the next two to three days. Night temperatures are expected to remain low across the state, while daytime temperatures may show slight improvement. Morning mist and fog are likely in eastern and northern districts, affecting early travel.

Residents have been advised to use proper winter clothing, especially during early mornings and late evenings, as the wind chill may make conditions feel colder than the actual temperature.

The sudden change has pushed minimum temperatures to their lowest of the season in several cities.

The night temperature in Bhopal remained significantly below normal, settling close to single digits. Early morning hours saw a noticeable nip in the air, with light mist reducing visibility in outer areas.

Indore also recorded a chilly night, with temperatures dropping faster than usual and residents relying on winter wear throughout the day.

Northern districts felt an even sharper dip. Gwalior and Datia remained cold with clear skies allowing temperatures to fall quickly during the night.

Shivpuri, Morena, and Bhind also reported cold and dry conditions. In eastern Madhya Pradesh, cities like Jabalpur, Satna, and Rewa reported fog during early hours, followed by bright sunshine later.