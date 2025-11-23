 Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp Drop In Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp Drop In Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior & More

Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp Drop In Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior & More

Weather officials suggest that the cold wave is likely to continue for the next two to three days. Night temperatures are expected to remain low across the state, while daytime temperatures may show slight improvement. Morning mist and fog are likely in eastern and northern districts, affecting early travel.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State continued to experience a sharp drop in temperatures on Saturday as a strong cold wave tightened its grip across the state.

Many districts woke up to bitterly cold mornings, dense mist in pockets, and icy winds blowing from the northwest.

Read Also
Children's Day 2025: 6 Fun Places In Indore To Visit With Your Kids
article-image

Weather Forecast

Weather officials suggest that the cold wave is likely to continue for the next two to three days. Night temperatures are expected to remain low across the state, while daytime temperatures may show slight improvement. Morning mist and fog are likely in eastern and northern districts, affecting early travel.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Two Accused In ₹58-Crore Digital Arrest Scam
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Two Accused In ₹58-Crore Digital Arrest Scam
Bandra Man Booked For Abandoning Elderly Mother, Defying Bombay HC Order
Bandra Man Booked For Abandoning Elderly Mother, Defying Bombay HC Order
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious Enumeration Lapses
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious Enumeration Lapses
Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped
Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped

Residents have been advised to use proper winter clothing, especially during early mornings and late evenings, as the wind chill may make conditions feel colder than the actual temperature.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Special: From Butter Paneer & Naan To Melting Kebabs, Check Best Places Serving North...
article-image

The sudden change has pushed minimum temperatures to their lowest of the season in several cities.

The night temperature in Bhopal remained significantly below normal, settling close to single digits. Early morning hours saw a noticeable nip in the air, with light mist reducing visibility in outer areas.

Indore also recorded a chilly night, with temperatures dropping faster than usual and residents relying on winter wear throughout the day.

Northern districts felt an even sharper dip. Gwalior and Datia remained cold with clear skies allowing temperatures to fall quickly during the night.

Shivpuri, Morena, and Bhind also reported cold and dry conditions. In eastern Madhya Pradesh, cities like Jabalpur, Satna, and Rewa reported fog during early hours, followed by bright sunshine later.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp...

Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp...

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In MP, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In MP, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year

Bhopal News: ‘Appoint MBBS, MD Degree Holders As Hospital Administrators’ Demands Junior Doctors...

Bhopal News: ‘Appoint MBBS, MD Degree Holders As Hospital Administrators’ Demands Junior Doctors...

Bhopal News: Seven Arrested For Viceroy Colony Clash

Bhopal News: Seven Arrested For Viceroy Colony Clash

MP News: Gwalior High Court Upholds Diabetic Student's Admission

MP News: Gwalior High Court Upholds Diabetic Student's Admission