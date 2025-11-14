Children's Day 2025: 6 Fun Places In Indore To Visit With Your Kids

Children's Day Special: From Zoos To Museum Top Spots To Visit With Kids In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Children's day is all about celebrating the innocence, joy and curiosity of childhood. What better day than this to explore spots in Indore filled with fun, adventure and learnings.

The city offers multiple places, ranging from museums, zoo, adventure spots and parks where one can definitely go with children for a experience worth remembering it. Here's a list of places which are perfect for a family outing with kids in Indore this Children's day.

1. Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo)

A zoo-visit is a classic destination for kids. Children tend to get amused by animal interaction. There are many prominent animals in Indore zoo. From Royal Bengal Tiger to Asiatic lions these gigantic animals can leave children blown away. Indore zoo is a perfect spot to learn about wildlife conservation and animal habitat. There is a designated snake house near the zoo which has both venomous snakes like the "big four", the Banded Krait, Bamboo Pit viper, and Common vine snake.

Ticket: ₹20

Address: AB Rd, Doordarshan Kendra, Navlakha, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001

2. Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctury

It is important for children to stay rooted with nature. Ralamandal in Indore offers gentle trails, fresh air and wildlife spotting which makes it the perfect spot for family outdoor activities with kids. The bird eye view of Indore city at the top of Ralamandal will be a treat for children.

Ticket: ₹20 for adult, ₹10 for children

Address: Bihdia, Indore, 452020, Madhya Pradesh

3. Simcha Island - Adventure Park and Resort

Planning a day-out with kids? Simcha Island is the perfect go-to spots that kids will absolutely love. This place is an adventure wonderland for kids there are several activities including go-karting, soaring on a trampoline, swinging on the Giant Swing, or diving into Paintball challenges

Ticket: ₹350

Address: Ahead of, Toll Plaza, Agra - Mumbai Hwy, near Rau, Sonway, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 453556

4. Safari Activity Park

A beautiful isolated adventure park which offers multiple thrilling games to rain dance and delicious meals. This place Safari Adventure Park offers a variety of activities including adventure sports like rock climbing, zip lining, and rappelling, alongside fun activities such as mud runs, rain dance, and a splash pool. This place gives a rush to the kids and makes them active.

Ticket: ₹175

Address: 9 MSJ Estate, Lasudia Parmar, Dakachya, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 453771

5. Central Museum, Indore

A place where learning meets fun and children can explore history, the museum inspires curiosity and creativity. Science city makes learning a playful session. The Central Museum boasts an extensive collection that spans various disciplines, including archaeology, art, history, and anthropology.

Ticket: ₹20

Address: PV4H+3HW, Near GPO Square, Residency, Navlakha, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001

6. R9 Riding Club

For an unique and a productive day-out with kids one can visit R9 riding club, which is a horse riding academy. Professional lessons for horse riding are provided. It offers daily riding options for guests, including beginners. Safe riding lessons, pony rides, and an open green environment make it refreshing and gives a rush.

Address: Bhicholi Mardana, Indore - 452016, opposite Snow City