Children’s Day 2025: 7 Fun Places In Bhopal To Visit With Your Kids

By: Harshita Rawat | November 13, 2025
From boating on the calm waters of the Upper Lake to playing freely at Kokoland or spotting animals at Van Vihar, Bhopal offers endless joy for kids of all ages. This Children’s Day, step out with your little ones to laugh, explore, and create happy memories together.
1. Van Vihar National Park Van Vihar is a large park filled with different animals like tigers, lions, deer, and more. You can walk, ride a bicycle, or take a small vehicle inside. Kids will definitely love watching animals and do other activities in there. Location: Shyamla Hills, near Upper Lake
2. Regional Science Center This is a fun place where children can have fun and learn at the same time. There are science games, moving models, and a small planetarium. The 3D shows and outdoor science park make it a great learning trip for curious kids. Location: Opposite Boat Club, Shyamla Hills
3. Time Zone If your kids love games, this place is perfect. Time Zone has video games, bowling, rides, and toys. It’s an indoor play area where children can have fun while parents shop or relax nearby. Location: 3rd Floor, DB City Mall, Arera Hills
4. People's Mall Theme Park At People’s Mall, kids can see mini models of famous places like the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, and Pyramids. There’s also a dinosaur park, boating area, and a few small rides — a mix of learning and fun. Location: Ayodhya Bypass Road
5. Boating At Bhojtal A boat ride on Upper Lake is always exciting. Families can choose paddle boats, speed boats, or small cruises. Kids enjoy watching ducks and the view of the city from the water. And... don’t miss the tasty snacks sold near the Boat Club. Location: Boat Club Road, near Van Vihar
6. Kokoland Playzone Kokoland is a safe indoor play area for small children. It has slides, trampolines, and ball pools. Kids can jump, climb, and play freely while parents sit nearby. Location: MP Nagar Zone-I Also at, Arera Colony and Hoshangabad Road
7. Sair Sapata Sair Sapata is a fun park beside the lake. It has a toy train, play area and small rides. Families often visit in the evening for a walk, food, and beautiful lake views. Location: Prempura, near Bhadbhada Dam
