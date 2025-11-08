From Qawwali Nights To Revolving Views — 5 Unique Dining Experiences In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If you’re bored of regular cafes and want to try something different, Bhopal has some really 'hatke' places to explore.

From a revolving restaurant that shows you the city from every angle, to a cafe where you can enjoy qawwali nights, the city’s food scene is full of surprises.

1. Green House Bistro

This cafe gives you the feeling of sitting on a countryside farm. It’s built inside a glass greenhouse and surrounded by plants and greenery. Their outside seating makes for a refreshing experience for Sunday/holiday brunch in winters.

Most of the vegetables and herbs used in the food are grown right there. You can enjoy fresh salads, smoothies, and light meals while sitting in peace, away from the city noise.

Location: Jehan Numa Retreat on Vanvihar Road, Bhopal

2. Sky 360 Revolving Restaurant

Here, the view keeps changing while you eat! It’s Bhopal’s only revolving restaurant, giving you a full 360-degree view of the city.

The slow movement makes the experience calm and fun — perfect for a date or a family dinner with a twist.

Location: 7th Floor Maple High Street, Narmadapuram Road, Bhopal

3. Farzi Cafe

This place is full of surprises. You never really know what will come to your table! Their dishes are made with creative twists — traditional food served in modern and funny ways.

Smoke, bubbles, or dry ice, the presentation itself becomes entertainment. It’s a great spot if you like trying something new.

Location: 2Nd Floor, Bansal One, Bhopal

4. Qawwali Restaurant

The sound of live qawwali, the smell of kebabs, and dim lights together make it feel like an old Delhi evening.

Every Friday and Saturday, this place turns into a small qavali mehfil.

Location: 2Nd Floor, Bansal One, Bhopal

5. Wind And Waves Cafe

This cafe sits right next to Bhopal’s Upper Lake — the best place to catch a sunset. You can sit outdoors with cool breeze on your face while the sky changes colours.

On some evenings, they also have live music that makes the moment even better.

It’s a peaceful spot for friends, couples, or anyone who just wants to relax by the water.

Location: Lake View Road, near Cafe Coffee Day, Bhopal

You can sit among greenery at Green House Bistro, watch a perfect sunset at Wind & Waves, or be amazed by the fun twists at Farzi Cafe.

Each place offers more than just food — it gives you an experience you’ll remember.