MP News: Gas Cylinder Explodes In House After Heater Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Car Parked Nearby Also Gutted--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A gas cylinder exploded in a house after a heater caught fire in Jabalpur on Sunday.

As, the heater was switched on, massive fire broke out in the house. The fire was so strong that an Alto car parked about 100 meters away also caught fire and was completely burnt.

A video of the scene has also surfaced, in which it can be clearly seen that the entire house is engulfed in flames and the parked Alto car is burning completely.

November 23, 2025

According to information, the incident took place near Bhitoni Station in Shahpura, Jabalpur on Sunday morning around 6:30 am.

According to locals, the heater was switched on inside the house of Betu alias Lala Shrivastava, and within seconds the flames spread and reached a gas cylinder kept nearby. The cylinder exploded with a loud blast, and a second explosion followed soon after.

The blasts created panic in the entire area. People living nearby ran out of their homes in fear.

Eyewitnesses said there was chaos near the station as the flames kept rising.

At the same time, a diesel-petrol–filled railway wagon was standing near the station’s outer area. If the fire had spread a little more, a huge disaster could have taken place.

Locals also claimed that diesel and petrol are often stolen from wagons and stored illegally in some houses in this area. They said this risky activity has been happening for years, and because of it, the area always remains in danger of fire or blasts.

Betu Shrivastava, the house owner, said his daughter had just finished bathing and turned on the heater when it suddenly caught fire.

The flames quickly reached the gas cylinder, which exploded. He said the family managed to run out in time, so no one was injured, but the house and all belongings were completely destroyed.

After the incident, the fire brigade and police reached the spot and controlled the fire.

Locals have demanded strict action to stop fuel theft in the area to prevent such accidents in the future.