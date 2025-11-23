 Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health

Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health

More than 10,000 Anganwadi workers in Madhya Pradesh have been diverted to Special Intensive Revision of poll rolls, leaving centres short-staffed and children and pregnant women at risk of inadequate care. After the High Court, Jabalpur principal bench, rejected a plea from Anganwadi workers seeking exemption from SIR duty, it is now clear they must continue election assignments across the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
95-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Birbhum, Family Blames Fear Of SIR Exercise |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 10,000 Anganwadi workers in Madhya Pradesh have been diverted to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls, leaving centres short-staffed and children and pregnant women at risk of inadequate care.

After the High Court, Jabalpur principal bench, rejected a plea from Anganwadi workers seeking exemption from SIR duty, it is now clear they must continue election assignments across the state.

Read Also
Bhojpal Mahotsav 2025: From 'Personality-Reading Donkey' To 'Russian Mermaid', New Attractions Steal...
article-image

Health officials say anganwadi centres are crucial for child health and nutrition from six months to six years. They also provide care for pregnant and lactating women, as well as immunisation services. Reduced staff could compromise these essential services.

Amulya Nidhi, health activist and national convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, said, “Election Commission should create its own cadre. Pressing workers from essential services for election duty is harmful. Anganwadi functioning will suffer, which is a major issue for child and women’s health.”

FPJ Shorts
Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Circular For Nursery, KG And Class 1 Private Schools Released; Check Full Timetable Here
Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Circular For Nursery, KG And Class 1 Private Schools Released; Check Full Timetable Here
Teachers Say Dual Teaching And BLO Responsibilities Increasing Workload And Affecting Digitisation Targets
Teachers Say Dual Teaching And BLO Responsibilities Increasing Workload And Affecting Digitisation Targets
Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles
Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles
Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 2.8°C As Temperatures Continue To Plunge Across Kashmir
Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 2.8°C As Temperatures Continue To Plunge Across Kashmir

Additional Director, WCD Rajpal Kaur said, “Diversion of Anganwadi workers to election duty will definitely affect core responsibilities of centres.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Gas Cylinder Explodes In House After Heater Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Car Parked Nearby...

MP News: Gas Cylinder Explodes In House After Heater Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Car Parked Nearby...

Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health

Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health

Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional...

Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional...

Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp...

Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp...

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In MP, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In MP, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year