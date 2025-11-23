Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health

95-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Birbhum, Family Blames Fear Of SIR Exercise |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 10,000 Anganwadi workers in Madhya Pradesh have been diverted to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls, leaving centres short-staffed and children and pregnant women at risk of inadequate care.

After the High Court, Jabalpur principal bench, rejected a plea from Anganwadi workers seeking exemption from SIR duty, it is now clear they must continue election assignments across the state.

Health officials say anganwadi centres are crucial for child health and nutrition from six months to six years. They also provide care for pregnant and lactating women, as well as immunisation services. Reduced staff could compromise these essential services.

Amulya Nidhi, health activist and national convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, said, “Election Commission should create its own cadre. Pressing workers from essential services for election duty is harmful. Anganwadi functioning will suffer, which is a major issue for child and women’s health.”

Additional Director, WCD Rajpal Kaur said, “Diversion of Anganwadi workers to election duty will definitely affect core responsibilities of centres.”