 MP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172 Passengers On Board; Flight To Take Off After Checking
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172 Passengers On Board; Flight To Take Off After Checking

MP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172 Passengers On Board; Flight To Take Off After Checking

Flight operating from Delhi to Bengaluru diverted to Bhopal Airport this evening after a warning was reported in the cargo hold

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172 Passengers Were On Board; Flight To Take Off After Checking | X @ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Air India flight (AIC 2487, A320 Neo, VT-EXO) operating from Delhi to Bengaluru diverted to Bhopal Airport this evening after a  warning was reported in the cargo hold.

Checking still going on till filing the report. Flight will take off after this checking, according to Airport administration.

There was some signalling problems so flight had to make emergency landing at Bhopal Airport, Airport administration added.

Read Also
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Bhopal’s Narmadeshwar Temple Shines In Tricolor Glory As City...
article-image

Following standard safety procedures, full emergency was declared at 1933 IST. A few minutes later, the crew confirmed that the warning had cleared and all aircraft systems were normal. The flight landed safely at 2000 IST with 172 persons on board. All operations normal.

FPJ Shorts
At 59, Salman Khan Proves Age Is Just A Number, Flaunts His Ripped Body In New Shirtless Photos: 'Kuch Haasil Karne Ke Liye...'
At 59, Salman Khan Proves Age Is Just A Number, Flaunts His Ripped Body In New Shirtless Photos: 'Kuch Haasil Karne Ke Liye...'
VIDEO: PM Modi Lashes Out At Congress, RJD, Accuses Them Of Disrespecting Chhath Festival, Celebrating Halloween
VIDEO: PM Modi Lashes Out At Congress, RJD, Accuses Them Of Disrespecting Chhath Festival, Celebrating Halloween
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Victory
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Victory
Iconic! Harmanpreet Kaur Dances In Jubilation As A Young Fan Plays Dhol After Team India's Historic ICC Women's World Cup Victory; Video
Iconic! Harmanpreet Kaur Dances In Jubilation As A Young Fan Plays Dhol After Team India's Historic ICC Women's World Cup Victory; Video

Airport director Ramji Awasthi said, “The diversion handled promptly by Air Traffic Control, Airport Fire Services, and airlines at Bhopal Airport.  operations were not affected.

Checking is still continuing. Flight had to make emergency landing after signalling problem as plane was not getting perfect signals. After this process of checking, it will be allowed to take off with passengers. ”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172...

MP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172...

MP News: Special Intensive Revision To Disrupt Classes, Exams As 12k Govt Teachers Named BLOs;...

MP News: Special Intensive Revision To Disrupt Classes, Exams As 12k Govt Teachers Named BLOs;...

Bhopal News: 29-Year-Old Married Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage; Accused On Large

Bhopal News: 29-Year-Old Married Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage; Accused On Large

Former CM Digvijaya Singh Calls Umar Khalid Innocent, BJP Gets Angry; Rameshwar Advises Singh To Go...

Former CM Digvijaya Singh Calls Umar Khalid Innocent, BJP Gets Angry; Rameshwar Advises Singh To Go...

Bhopal Power Cut November 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Idgah Hills, Rajiv Nagar, Bhawani Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut November 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Idgah Hills, Rajiv Nagar, Bhawani Nagar &...