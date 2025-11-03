MP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172 Passengers On Board; Flight To Take Off After Checking

MP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172 Passengers Were On Board; Flight To Take Off After Checking | X @ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Air India flight (AIC 2487, A320 Neo, VT-EXO) operating from Delhi to Bengaluru diverted to Bhopal Airport this evening after a warning was reported in the cargo hold.

Checking still going on till filing the report. Flight will take off after this checking, according to Airport administration.

There was some signalling problems so flight had to make emergency landing at Bhopal Airport, Airport administration added.

Following standard safety procedures, full emergency was declared at 1933 IST. A few minutes later, the crew confirmed that the warning had cleared and all aircraft systems were normal. The flight landed safely at 2000 IST with 172 persons on board. All operations normal.

Airport director Ramji Awasthi said, “The diversion handled promptly by Air Traffic Control, Airport Fire Services, and airlines at Bhopal Airport. operations were not affected.

Checking is still continuing. Flight had to make emergency landing after signalling problem as plane was not getting perfect signals. After this process of checking, it will be allowed to take off with passengers. ”