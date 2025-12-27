 Bhopal News: Abdul Kalam Simulatory Space Centre To Be Set Up In Bhopal, Says Minister Krishna Gaur
Bhopal News: Abdul Kalam Simulatory Space Centre To Be Set Up In Bhopal, Says Minister Krishna Gaur

Gaur was addressing a press conference on Friday to list achievements of departments held by her during two years of the Mohan Yadav government. She said the space centre will showcase technology that drives missiles and spacecraft and will have facilities for simulating zero gravity and atmosphere inside a space station. .

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Abdul Kalam Simulatory Space Centre To Be Set Up In Bhopal, Says Minister Krishna Gaur | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister Krishna Gaur has announced the establishment of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Simulatory Space Centre in Bhopal to inculcate interest in space technology among youth and school students.

The proposal for the centre under the Prime Minister's People's Development Programme (PMJVK) has been sent to Government of India. The project will cost around Rs 1000 crore, and the proposal for the same has been prepared in coordination with the Department of Science and Technology.

Gaur was addressing a press conference on Friday to list achievements of departments held by her during two years of Mohan Yadav government. She said the space centre will showcase technology that drives missiles and spacecraft, and will have facilities for simulating zero gravity and atmosphere inside a space station. The objective is to generate interest in space technology among youth and students.

The minister also announced a census of denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities in state. Her department will conduct the census to identify members of these communities.

Moreover, Gaur announced an increase in financial assistance for OBC students studying in Delhi. Beneficiaries will rise from 50 to 150, and the assistance amount will increase from Rs 1,550 to Rs 10,000 per month.

