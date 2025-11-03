Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Bhopal’s Narmadeshwar Temple Shines In Tricolor Glory As City Celebrates India's Win; Minister Vishwas Sarang Hails Nation's Daughters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Narmadeshwar Mahadev Temple in Barkhedi was beautifully decorated with flowers and tricolor flags to celebrate India’s historic victory in the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

The temple premises were filled with joy and patriotism as devotees gathered to mark the proud moment.

Temple caretaker Prakash Malviya said that before the final match, members of the temple committee had performed a milk abhishek (ritual) of Lord Shiva, praying for Team India’s victory.

After India became world champions, a grand Shringar (decoration) was performed, and the temple resonated with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Har Har Mahadev.” Devotees offered sweets, di stributed prasad, and celebrated the fulfillment of their prayers.

Many people along with the temple priest were present and expressed pride in India’s women cricketers, saying that the team’s success has brought honor to every Indian.

Minister Vishwas Sarang also congratulated the players, saying, “India’s daughters have raised the nation’s pride with their excellent performance.” He added that women athletes are making India proud across the world.

मध्यप्रदेश के लिए गौरव का क्षण 🇮🇳🏏



छतरपुर (मध्यप्रदेश) की होनहार बेटी क्रांति गौड़ ने ICC महिला क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए भारतीय टीम को चैंपियन बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है।



क्रांति के इस ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन ने देश और प्रदेश दोनों का नाम विश्व पटल पर… pic.twitter.com/vB4DN0fahW — विश्वास कैलाश सारंग (@VishvasSarang) November 3, 2025

“In Madhya Pradesh, we are already running a women’s cricket academy to support players’ growth. This victory has brought new hope and inspiration to take women’s cricket even further,” he said.