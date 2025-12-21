Bhopal News: 'Udyam Sanskar' Camps For Employment In Rural Areas

'Udyam Sanskar' Camps For Employment In Rural Areas | AI-Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration will organise "Udyam Sanskar" camps every Wednesday in rural areas to foster entrepreneurship skills among the youth. The rural youth will be encouraged to set up units with the help of self-employment schemes. The first camp is scheduled from December 24. Experts will provide guidance and application forms to be filled on the spot.

This unique programme "Udyam Sanskar" is launched to encourage the youth to establish small industrial units or businesses through various self-employment schemes. District Collector Raghavendra Singh has initiated the program that involves dividing every development block of the district into two clusters, where camps will be organized every Wednesday.

In these camps, experts will guide the youth on selecting products based on local conditions, understanding market potential and navigating the entire process of setting up a business—from marketing to utilising government self-employment schemes.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Collector Raghavendra Singh with officials from industry and employment-related departments to organise "Udyam Sanskar" camps. During the meeting it was decided to give emphasis on providing bank loans to youth for setting up industries or businesses that are either agriculture-based or suited to local conditions.

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the availability of raw materials in rural areas and the marketing of finished products. It was decided that application forms for self-employment schemes will be filled out directly at the camps and bank loan processing will follow for eligible candidates.

Also it was deliberated to invite the representatives of Online Platforms like Agri-startups, Big Basket and retail chains like Reliance Fresh, D-Mart, V-Mart in the next meeting to get feedback on market demand and quality standards.

Given the high demand for Jabalpur’s green peas and water chestnuts (Singhara) across the country, the meeting highlighted the need to focus on units based on these products. Additionally, the youth will be encouraged to enter service sectors like motor services and car washing/servicing mobile repairing and fabrication and welding.

Furthermore, special focus will be placed on promoting self-employment schemes for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe youth to ensure information reaches these communities, enabling them to start their own industries and businesses.