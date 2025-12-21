 Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Shares Tea & Snack With Women Safai Mitras; Attends Meditation Camp -- WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Shares Tea & Snack With Women Safai Mitras; Attends Meditation Camp -- WATCH

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Shares Tea & Snack With Women Safai Mitras; Attends Meditation Camp -- WATCH

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava spent Sunday morning with women sanitation workers, sharing tea and poha during an inspection near Lokhande Bridge. He discussed their work issues, announced a ₹1,000 pay hike, and assured regular salary increases. Later, he also participated in a mass meditation camp on World Meditation Day under the YogMitra campaign.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Shares Tea & Snack With Women Safai Mitras; Attends Meditation Camp -- WATCH | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav started his Sunday sharing tea and snacks with women ‘Safai Mitra’ working for the cleanest city of India. 

He personally served tea and poha to the women sanitation workers and sat with them to share the meal.

He also shared a video of his meeting with his official X handle captioning it as, “Ravivaar ki subah ki shuruaat, apni swachhta didiyon ke saath....(Sunday starts with our swachhta sisters.)”

The mayor had come out early on Sunday morning for an inspection in Zone No. 3 area near Lokhande Bridge when he noticed a group of women sanitation workers and stopped to interact with them.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde's Sena Wins Big In Palghar; Uttam Gharat Secures 19 Of 30 Seats
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde's Sena Wins Big In Palghar; Uttam Gharat Secures 19 Of 30 Seats
Russian Government Scholarship 2026–27 Open For Indian Students; Apply For Courses Across Disciplines
Russian Government Scholarship 2026–27 Open For Indian Students; Apply For Courses Across Disciplines
Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours
Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours
'Indians Are So Nice': US-Born Traveller’s Emotional Video From Gujarat Goes Viral
'Indians Are So Nice': US-Born Traveller’s Emotional Video From Gujarat Goes Viral

The mayor asked about their well-being and work schedule. The women said they have different weekly off days and often work even on Sundays.

During the interaction, they raised issues related to permanent employment and pension.

Read Also
Indore News: 'We Are Laying Foundation Of Indore For 2045,' Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava
article-image

Mayor promises steady salary increment 

The mayor informed them that their monthly pay has been increased by ₹1,000 but said that making them permanent or providing pension was not within his authority. He assured them that their salaries would continue to increase over time.

Later, Mayor Bhargava personally served tea and poha to the women sanitation workers and sat with them to share the meal.

Mayor celebrates World Meditation Day

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava took part in a mass meditation camp organised on the occasion of World Meditation Day under the Indore Municipal Corporation’s YogMitra campaign. 

The session was held under the guidance of spiritual yoga guru Dr Omanand Ji and was attended by public representatives, including Ramesh Mendola, and local residents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Shares Tea & Snack With Women Safai Mitras; Attends...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Shares Tea & Snack With Women Safai Mitras; Attends...

Indore News: Man Arrested With 20 Rolls Of Banned Chinese Manjha

Indore News: Man Arrested With 20 Rolls Of Banned Chinese Manjha

Madhya Pradesh December 21, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Paralyse State; Temperature...

Madhya Pradesh December 21, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Paralyse State; Temperature...

Indore News: Elderly Man Duped Of ₹1.83 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Relative From Australia

Indore News: Elderly Man Duped Of ₹1.83 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Relative From Australia

Indore News: Internal Complaints Committees Must Be Formed In Offices To Prevent Sexual Harassment...

Indore News: Internal Complaints Committees Must Be Formed In Offices To Prevent Sexual Harassment...