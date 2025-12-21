Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Shares Tea & Snack With Women Safai Mitras; Attends Meditation Camp -- WATCH | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav started his Sunday sharing tea and snacks with women ‘Safai Mitra’ working for the cleanest city of India.

He personally served tea and poha to the women sanitation workers and sat with them to share the meal.

He also shared a video of his meeting with his official X handle captioning it as, “Ravivaar ki subah ki shuruaat, apni swachhta didiyon ke saath....(Sunday starts with our swachhta sisters.)”

The mayor had come out early on Sunday morning for an inspection in Zone No. 3 area near Lokhande Bridge when he noticed a group of women sanitation workers and stopped to interact with them.

The mayor asked about their well-being and work schedule. The women said they have different weekly off days and often work even on Sundays.

During the interaction, they raised issues related to permanent employment and pension.

Mayor promises steady salary increment

The mayor informed them that their monthly pay has been increased by ₹1,000 but said that making them permanent or providing pension was not within his authority. He assured them that their salaries would continue to increase over time.

Mayor celebrates World Meditation Day

विश्व ध्यान दिवस पर सामूहिक ध्यान शिविर में सहभागिता…



नगर पालिक निगम इंदौर द्वारा संचालित योगमित्र अभियान के माध्यम से विश्व ध्यान दिवस के अवसर पर आध्यात्मिक योगगुरु आदरणीय डॉ. ओमानंद जी के सानिध्य में आयोजित सामूहिक ध्यान शिविर में सहभागिता कर ध्यान किया।



कार्यक्रम में श्री… pic.twitter.com/UL2AG0ViyE — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) December 21, 2025

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava took part in a mass meditation camp organised on the occasion of World Meditation Day under the Indore Municipal Corporation’s YogMitra campaign.

The session was held under the guidance of spiritual yoga guru Dr Omanand Ji and was attended by public representatives, including Ramesh Mendola, and local residents.