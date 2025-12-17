Indore News: 'We Are Laying Foundation Of Indore For 2045,' Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is being prepared as a future-ready city with a long-term vision for 2045, focusing on strong civic infrastructure along with cleanliness, sustainability and digital innovation, said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav while interacting with members of Press Complex Association.

During the meeting, Mayor said that in the coming years, Indore will be nationally recognised not only as a Clean City, but also as Green Indore, Solar City and a hub for digital solutions. He said that the current municipal planning is to ensure quality basic amenities for future generations.

The interaction was held under “Chai Par Charcha” programme, during which members of Press Complex Association felicitated Mayor Bhargava on his appointment as vice president of the All India Mayor Council at Free Press House. Association president Omi Khandelwal, secretary Mohit Bindal, and Free Press director-in-charge Praveen Nagar welcomed him.

Highlighting the financial reforms undertaken by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Bhargav said that all financial loans taken up to May 2022 have been cleared. The current focus, he added, is to make the civic body financially self-reliant. Measures such as tax enhancement and improved recovery mechanisms for outstanding dues have resulted in the collection of over Rs 300 crore in the last two years.

He also informed that work has begun on replacing the old drainage system and expanding the network to 29 newly included villages. Construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) has also started, with plans to develop a network and system of around 1,000 MLD. The current treatment capacity is being increased from 100 MLD to 300 MLD.

Responding to concerns over road conditions, the Mayor clarified that roads are damaged primarily in areas where development works are underway. He said repair work is progressing rapidly on damaged stretches, and citizens will not find potholes on roads where no new work is in progress.