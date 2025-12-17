Indore News: Lab Operator Abducted By Former Employee, Associates; Prime Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the kidnapping case of a pathology lab operator within a few hours, arresting the prime accused and safely rescuing the victim. Further investigation is underway.

Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amarendra Singh said complainant Sandeep Reswal, a resident of Ramnagar in Musakhedi area, lodged a complaint on Tuesday stating that he works at a pathology lab in the city.The lab owner, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Karol Bagh area, had gone with him around 7.30 pm to collect a blood sample after receiving a call from an unknown person.

They reached near DB Pride Township on AB Road, where a patient was sitting inside a white car. As soon as the lab owner approached the vehicle to collect the sample, one of the accused pushed him and forcibly made him sit inside the car. When the complainant tried to intervene, he was pushed aside. The accused then kidnapped the lab owner and fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Lasudia police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Senior officers formed a special team to trace the accused and rescue the lab owner.

During investigation, police questioned colleagues of the victim and found that the lab owner had a financial dispute with Suresh Rathore, a former employee of the same lab and a resident of Diwankhedi village in Agar Malwa district.

Using technical inputs and collected intelligence, the police team reached the identified locations and recovered the lab owner from a building in a forest area near Diwankhedi village. The prime accused Suresh Rathore was also arrested from the spot.

During questioning, it was revealed that the accused and the victim had been involved in a financial dispute for some time, following which Rathore allegedly planned the kidnapping with help of his associates. Police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the other accused involved in the crime.