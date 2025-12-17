Indore News: High Court Directs To Expedite Removal Of Bus Stops | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued a series of important directions aimed at improving traffic management and road safety in the city, while monitoring the ongoing dismantling of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. When informed that one side of the BRTS corridor had been removed, the court ordered expediting the removal of bus stops on the corridor.

The directions were passed in a long-pending writ petition filed by Rajlaxmi Foundation against the State government and other authorities.

Hearing the matter, division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi was informed that, in compliance with earlier court orders, one side of the BRTS corridor had already been removed and debris cleared. Authorities told the court that the next phase involves removal of bus stops along the 11-km-long BRTS stretch, which has 21 bus stops at intervals of around 500 metres. So far, one bus stop at Shivaji Vatika has been dismantled, while the remaining work has been assigned to an agency that has begun operations.

To ensure coordinated execution, the court directed the Indore collector, municipal commissioner and deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), who were present in the court, to appoint nodal officers to assist the BRTS committee already constituted by the court.

These officers will hold monthly meetings with the committee, which will give suggestions on the safe use of the corridor after removal, keeping road accident risks in mind. The authorities have been instructed to consider these suggestions objectively and complete the removal of bus stops expeditiously through the appointed agency.

Court orders removal of illegal religious structures on public roads

The HC also took a firm stand on illegal encroachments, particularly religious structures on public roads. It directed the collector to identify religious structures that have been illegally constructed on public roads and are causing encroachment and to initiate their removal strictly in accordance with law. A compliance report has been sought on the next date of hearing.

On the issue of noise pollution, the court ordered strict action against use of loudspeakers beyond permissible limits and outside notified timings, with a report to be filed in this regard as well.

Extra traffic personnel to be deployed

Taking note of traffic congestion during peak office hours at major intersections, the bench reminded authorities of earlier directions to deploy additional traffic police. Responding to the concern, DCP (Traffic) Anand Kaladagi assured the court that extra personnel would be deployed at identified major squares to regulate traffic and a status report would be submitted.

Additional three-member panel constituted

In a significant step, the High Court also constituted an additional three-member Traffic Regulatory Committee to tackle traffic indiscipline in Indore. The committee will comprise senior advocate Vinay Zelawat, advocate Vivek Patwa and advocate Piyush Parashar. A nodal officer from the traffic police will assist the committee, which will meet monthly and submit reports on measures taken to improve traffic regulation in the city.

The case has been listed for further hearing on January 12, 2026, when detailed status reports on all directions are to be placed before the court.