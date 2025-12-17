 MP News: High Court Directs Swift Action On Nursing Admissions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Directs Swift Action On Nursing Admissions

MP News: High Court Directs Swift Action On Nursing Admissions

The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Tuesday ordered state government to take immediate action on nursing admissions. A division bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Pradeep Mittal passed a significant order in a petition highlighting irregularities in nursing education and serious anomalies in Madhya Pradesh’s admission process, delivering a major verdict in interest of nursing students.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Directs Swift Action On Nursing Admissions | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Tuesday ordered state government to take immediate action on nursing admissions.

A division bench of Justices VivekRusia and Pradeep Mittal passed a significant order in a petition highlighting irregularities in nursing education and serious anomalies in Madhya Pradesh’s admission process, delivering a major verdict in interest of nursing students.

The petition was filed by NSUI State Vice President Ravi Parmar. Advocate Abhishek Pandey, representing petitioner, said that despite Supreme Court extending last date for admissions to nursing courses until December 31, 2025, Post Basic BSc Nursing (PB BSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (MSc Nursing) were excluded from counselling, contrary to Supreme Court’s order.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Roads Shrink As Vehicles Surge, Resulting Frequent Traffic Congestion
article-image

The Supreme Court had clearly directed that vacant seats in nursing courses in Madhya Pradesh should be filled only by eligible candidates who participated in state-level entrance examination and fulfilled qualifications prescribed by Indian Nursing Council (INC). Despite this, seats remained vacant due to negligence of State Nursing Council.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives
Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives
'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO
'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators
Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls
Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls

High Court expressed serious concern over data on vacant seats. According to documents presented before court, 66 seats in government colleges and 3,018 seats in private colleges for PB BSc Nursing remain vacant, while 70 seats in government colleges and 1,120 seats in private colleges for MSc Nursing are still unfilled. Court noted the future of students has been jeopardised due to administrative apathy.

Taking all facts and documents into account, High Court directed Indian Nursing Council to immediately issue formal orders to initiate separate counseling for vacant PB BSc Nursing and MSc Nursing seats, in accordance with rules. The entire process must be completed by December 31, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Case Of Fraud Linked To Online Gaming Addiction Surfaces In Jabalpur

MP News: Case Of Fraud Linked To Online Gaming Addiction Surfaces In Jabalpur

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

MP News: Gwalior Municipal Corporation Approves Key Urban Development Measures; ₹19.70 Crore...

MP News: Gwalior Municipal Corporation Approves Key Urban Development Measures; ₹19.70 Crore...