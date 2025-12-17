MP News: High Court Directs Swift Action On Nursing Admissions | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Tuesday ordered state government to take immediate action on nursing admissions.

A division bench of Justices VivekRusia and Pradeep Mittal passed a significant order in a petition highlighting irregularities in nursing education and serious anomalies in Madhya Pradesh’s admission process, delivering a major verdict in interest of nursing students.

The petition was filed by NSUI State Vice President Ravi Parmar. Advocate Abhishek Pandey, representing petitioner, said that despite Supreme Court extending last date for admissions to nursing courses until December 31, 2025, Post Basic BSc Nursing (PB BSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (MSc Nursing) were excluded from counselling, contrary to Supreme Court’s order.

The Supreme Court had clearly directed that vacant seats in nursing courses in Madhya Pradesh should be filled only by eligible candidates who participated in state-level entrance examination and fulfilled qualifications prescribed by Indian Nursing Council (INC). Despite this, seats remained vacant due to negligence of State Nursing Council.

High Court expressed serious concern over data on vacant seats. According to documents presented before court, 66 seats in government colleges and 3,018 seats in private colleges for PB BSc Nursing remain vacant, while 70 seats in government colleges and 1,120 seats in private colleges for MSc Nursing are still unfilled. Court noted the future of students has been jeopardised due to administrative apathy.

Taking all facts and documents into account, High Court directed Indian Nursing Council to immediately issue formal orders to initiate separate counseling for vacant PB BSc Nursing and MSc Nursing seats, in accordance with rules. The entire process must be completed by December 31, 2025.