MP News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's Positive, Bold Speech Wins All

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kailash Vijayvargiya’s speech during the day-long special session of the House won the heart of everyone in the House on Wednesday.

Vijayvargiya’s speech was positive, and he did not criticise anyone. At the beginning, the minister said he would not utter a single word against anyone.

His speech manifested his impeccable boldness. He also appreciated the Congress chief ministers, highlighting their contributions for the state’s development.

The minister counted the contributions of Arjun Singh and Digvijaya Singh. He was in full praise of the present union minister and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

History will remember Chouhan as an efficient chief minister, Vijayvargiya said, adding that other states are following the schemes launched by him.

During his tenure as chief minister, the state got awards for high agricultural yield seven times, Vijayvargiya said.

Vijayvargiya said the first chief minister of the state, Ravishankar Shukla, was behind the setting up of the BHEL unit in Bhopal, the steel plant in Bhilai, and the university in Sagar. Stopping religious conversion took place during his regime. Shukla set up the Niyogi commission to stop religious conversions by enacting a law, he said, adding that urban development began during the tenure of Shyamacharan Shukla as chief minister.

The Town and Country Planning Department, Housing Board, and Development Authority came up during his regime. The master plans for organised development of cities were Shukla’s concept, Vijayvargiya said.

He also highlighted the role of Prakash Chandra Sethi in establishing law and order.

Praising Arjun Singh, Vijayvargiya said he knew how to use the administrative officers, and he was an expert in using administration in politics. During the tenure of Singh, cultural activities got a boost, and Bharat Bhawan was set up.

He also praised Digvijaya Singh, saying it was during his tenure as chief minister that IIM was built in Indore, and Sanjay Thermal Power was also his gift. Singh is always courteous, and when he was the chief minister, he helped people without seeing which party they belonged to.

About the present Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Vijayvargiya has said the state is working fast to boost the industrial sector.

Work is underway for the improvement of the cowsheds and the farm sector.

The state is progressing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Yadav, he said.