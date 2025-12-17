MP Cabinet News: India Was Once Golden Bird, But In Madhya Pradesh Gold Bricks Are Being ‘Explored,’ Says LoP Umang Singhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India was once known as a “golden bird”, but in Madhya Pradesh gold bricks are now being “explored”, said Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in the Assembly on Wednesday, taking a dig at the state government.

Singhar said the government is showing dreams of a golden bird in 2047, but the so-called vision document has been prepared by a few officers without taking suggestions from people of the state. He claimed the document has no space for a concrete master plan.

He clarified that the Congress is not opposing development plans for Madhya Pradesh, but accused the government of avoiding answers to questions raised by the Opposition.

“The government talks about 2047, but refuses to talk about today and the present condition of the state. Does it want to leave a huge debt on shoulders of youth?” Singhar asked.

He sarcastically thanked Panchayat Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for presenting a blueprint to construct motorable roads leading to cemetery grounds.

Singhar also questioned the proposal of a zoo similar to ‘Vantara’, asking whether such a project was being planned for Ujjain.Chief Minister Mohan Yadav responded immediately, remarking, “Is Ujjain in Pakistan?”