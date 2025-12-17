 MP Cabinet News: India Was Once Golden Bird, But In Madhya Pradesh Gold Bricks Are Being ‘Explored,’ Says LoP Umang Singhar
Singhar said the government is showing dreams of a golden bird in 2047, but the so-called vision document has been prepared by a few officers without taking suggestions from people of the state. He claimed the document has no space for a concrete master plan.

Updated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India was once known as a “golden bird”, but in Madhya Pradesh gold bricks are now being “explored”, said Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in the Assembly on Wednesday, taking a dig at the state government.

Singhar said the government is showing dreams of a golden bird in 2047, but the so-called vision document has been prepared by a few officers without taking suggestions from people of the state. He claimed the document has no space for a concrete master plan.

He sarcastically thanked Panchayat Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for presenting a blueprint to construct motorable roads leading to cemetery grounds.

Singhar also questioned the proposal of a zoo similar to ‘Vantara’, asking whether such a project was being planned for Ujjain.Chief Minister Mohan Yadav responded immediately, remarking, “Is Ujjain in Pakistan?”

