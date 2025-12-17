 MP News: Schools Doing Little To Improve Results, Says Directorate of Public Instruction
The 2026 board examinations are scheduled to begin in February. The Class 10 results for 2025 of some schools were below the state average. An analysis of these schools has been conducted at the state level, which revealed that despite having sufficient teachers, the results in many schools were poor.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) said government schools in the state are not using the academic resources provided to them to improve board examination results. These examinations are conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

The directorate called for district-wise meetings of school principals to discuss ways to improve board exam results in 2026.

All joint directors will convene district-wise review meetings of principals in their respective divisions between December 18-23 at the district headquarters and discuss the action taken by schools so far. The points included actions taken by the schools based on the half-yearly examination results (Classes 10 and 12), actions taken by schools with low results last year to improve examination results this year and status of syllabus completion in the schools.

Educational materials are being continuously sent from the state level to improve results, but various academic inspections have shown that these materials are not being properly utilised in many schools. Furthermore, schools are not developing and implementing their own action plans to improve examination results.

