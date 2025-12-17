MP Cabinet News: '₹2.50 Trillion Economy Target For Madhya Pradesh By 2047,' Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said Madhya Pradesh aims to become a Rs 2.50 trillion economy by 2047, with a target to raise per capita income to Rs 22.50 lakh per annum, as he presented the Developed Madhya Pradesh Vision–2047 in the Assembly.

The discussion on the vision document continued for nearly 12 hours without interruption. The Chief Minister said the roadmap is based on eight key themes and aims to attract Rs 25 lakh crore in private investment by 2047.

Highlighting women empowerment, Yadav announced that the government plans to increase financial assistance to women to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,000, while linking beneficiaries to employment opportunities.

Taking a swipe at Congress, Chief Minister said tOpposition demands extension of Assembly sessions, but avoids debate once proceedings begin.

On internal security, Yadav said December 11 will be remembered as the day Madhya Pradesh became naxal-free, achieving the target well ahead of March 2026 deadline. He said the state has avenged brutal killing of former minister Likhiram Kanwar, murdered by naxals. He claimed the BJP government had earlier eliminated dacoits and has now eradicated naxalism. “A naxal remains a naxal; they cannot be friends of anyone,” he said.

On investment, the Chief Minister said proposals worth Rs 6 lakh crore have already materialised. He said that on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

Yadav announced that a zoo and rescue centre will be opened at every divisional headquarters. “Madhya Pradesh is a tiger state, leopard state and cheetah state. Gandhisagar has emerged as the second home of cheetahs and Nauradehi will become the third,” he said, hinting at plans to create the 10th tiger reserve at Omkareshwar.

He urged Congress to support implementation of 27% OBC reservation, stating that the matter is pending in court due to complications arising after the previous Congress government implemented it without forming a committee or commission.