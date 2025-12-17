Indore News: Non Resident Indoris’ Mahaparv Showcases City’s Culture & Global Aspirations |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City witnessed a vibrant and grand NRI Mahaparv-4, organised by the Indore NRI Forum under the chairmanship of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The event, held with great enthusiasm and Indori spirit, brought together more than 250 Non-Resident Indoris (NRIs) from 27 countries, reaffirming their emotional and developmental connection with the city.

The day-long programme commenced in the morning with traditional Indian games at Yashwant Club, where Mayor Bhargava actively participated alongside NRIs in games like gulli-danda, kabaddi, kite flying, ‘lagori and lattu’. The warmth of Indori hospitality was reflected through traditional local breakfast, adding cultural flavour to the gathering.

The main evening event was held at Daly College, where a special video showcasing Indore’s culture, values and growing global identity was screened. An annual yearbook highlighting the Mayor’s initiatives and achievements over the year was also released.

A key highlight of the Mahaparv was the panel discussion, where NRIs openly raised questions and shared suggestions related to Indore’s future. Topics such as real estate, IT investments, healthcare expansion, industrial growth, medical tourism, AI readiness and long-term residential planning were discussed in detail. Mayor Bhargava responded to the queries, emphasizing inclusive growth and global collaboration.

NRIs from countries including the USA, Australia, Germany, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Dubai, the Netherlands and New Zealand praised the initiative, calling it a strong platform connecting the global Indori community with the city’s development vision. The event was coordinated by Varun Mittal, Vishwas Vyas and Himanshu Goyal.