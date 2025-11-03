 Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women’s Cricket Team’s Triumph--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWomen's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women’s Cricket Team’s Triumph--VIDEO

Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women’s Cricket Team’s Triumph--VIDEO

Sharing his message on social media, the Chief Minister said this victory shows the power of women in “New India.”

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav congratulated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team after they won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday.

He said it is a proud and happy moment for the whole country. Dr. Yadav praised the players for their hard work and said that India’s daughters have shown great strength and talent.

Sharing his message on social media, the Chief Minister said this victory shows the power of women in “New India.”

He said the team has made the country proud by winning the World Cup and proving that Indian women can shine in every field, from sports to science.

FPJ Shorts
ED Seizes Anil Ambani’s ₹3,000-Crore Assets, Money Laundering Probe Tightens Grip — Here’s What Happened
ED Seizes Anil Ambani’s ₹3,000-Crore Assets, Money Laundering Probe Tightens Grip — Here’s What Happened
Gold Prices To See Consolidation For Third Straight Week As Traders Focus On Key Macroeconomic Indicators & US Supreme Court's Tariff Hearing On November 5
Gold Prices To See Consolidation For Third Straight Week As Traders Focus On Key Macroeconomic Indicators & US Supreme Court's Tariff Hearing On November 5
Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari
Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari
Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated the victory with great joy.

A video of him watching the final match has gone viral on social media.

In the video, he is seen raising both his hands in happiness when the Indian team won the match. Later, he posted on X that the players had not only won the match but also the hearts of all Indians.

Both leaders said that this historic win will inspire many young girls in India to play sports and make the nation proud.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Election Commission Team May Visit Bhopal Soon To Review Special Intensive Revision...
article-image

Several other leaders also shared congratulatory messages on social media.

Congress leader Jitu Patwari and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya praised the players for their hard work and said that this victory has brought immense pride to the nation.

Many other political leaders from across parties joined in, calling it a golden moment for Indian sports.

The leaders said that this win will inspire millions of young girls across the country to dream big and make India proud in the world of sports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women’s Cricket...

Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women’s Cricket...

Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Warm Days, Cool Nights Expected Across...

Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Warm Days, Cool Nights Expected Across...

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Left Out Of Centre’s Plan For New Day Care Cancer Centres

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Left Out Of Centre’s Plan For New Day Care Cancer Centres

Bhopal News: 70th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh; Immortal Saga Of Emperor Vikramaditya Brought...

Bhopal News: 70th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh; Immortal Saga Of Emperor Vikramaditya Brought...

Bhopal News: Sachida Nagdev Rang Smriti–9 Depicting Art, Heritage & Tradition

Bhopal News: Sachida Nagdev Rang Smriti–9 Depicting Art, Heritage & Tradition