Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women’s Cricket Team’s Triumph--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav congratulated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team after they won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday.

He said it is a proud and happy moment for the whole country. Dr. Yadav praised the players for their hard work and said that India’s daughters have shown great strength and talent.

Sharing his message on social media, the Chief Minister said this victory shows the power of women in “New India.”

He said the team has made the country proud by winning the World Cup and proving that Indian women can shine in every field, from sports to science.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated the victory with great joy.

A video of him watching the final match has gone viral on social media.

In the video, he is seen raising both his hands in happiness when the Indian team won the match. Later, he posted on X that the players had not only won the match but also the hearts of all Indians.

Both leaders said that this historic win will inspire many young girls in India to play sports and make the nation proud.

Several other leaders also shared congratulatory messages on social media.

हमारी बेटियों ने इतिहास रच दिया!



भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने विश्व कप के फाइनल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 52 रन से हराकर पूरे देश का मान बढ़ाया। आप पर हमें गर्व है!



मुबारक हो भारत! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/U9oPVPVdzO — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 2, 2025

Congress leader Jitu Patwari and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya praised the players for their hard work and said that this victory has brought immense pride to the nation.

Many other political leaders from across parties joined in, calling it a golden moment for Indian sports.

The leaders said that this win will inspire millions of young girls across the country to dream big and make India proud in the world of sports.