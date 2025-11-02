Bhopal News: Election Commission Team May Visit Bhopal Soon To Review Special Intensive Revision Prep

MP News: Election Commission Team May Visit Bhopal Soon To Review Special Intensive Revision Prep |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Election Commission of India is likely to visit Bhopal shortly to review preparations for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Chief Electoral Office and assess progress of related work in city. Sources at the CEO office said the team may also hold a review meeting during the visit.

Meanwhile, CEO has written to Election Commission proposing that Commissioners of all sixteen Municipal Corporations be appointed as Additional District Election Officers.

If approved, it will be the first time Municipal Commissioners will hold this role. They will supervise house survey to be conducted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Shrivastava said that the proposal has been sent for approval.

BLOs to visit house from Tuesday

The training of Booth Level Officers, which began on October 28, will conclude on Monday. The house-to-house enumeration phase will begin on November 4 and continue till December 3. During this period, BLOs will visit every home at least three times to help voters fill forms and verify family details in line with the 2003 SIR system. Voter numbers of parents or relatives will be crosschecked for authentication.

New voters to be enrolled

Youth who will turn 18 by January 2026 will also be included in the drive. BLOs will collect their applications to ensure their names are added to the voter list.