 Bhopal News: Three Bikes Stolen In Single Night, Police Recovers CCTV Footage
Complainant Radheshyam Jatav is a circle in-charge with the forest department and is posted at the Kerwa Beat. He told police that on December 18, after returning home, he parked his motorcycle outside his house as usual. The next morning he found the bike missing. Later he learned that two more motorcycles had also been stolen the same night in the neighborhood.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants stole three motorcycles, including one belonging to a Forest Department employee, from the 1100 Quarters area under Habibganj police station limits in the city.

The thefts were carried out on the night of December 18. The accused had their faces covered while committing the crimes. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Sunday, following which police launched a search for the culprits.

Complainant Radheshyam Jatav is a circle in-charge with the forest department and is posted at the Kerwa Beat. He told police that on December 18, after returning home he parked his motorcycle outside his house as usual. The next morning he found the bike missing. Later he learned that two more motorcycles had also been stolen the same night in the neighborhood.

Following this, Jatav along with other residents of the locality approached police station and lodged a complaint. After preliminary investigation, Habibganj police registered an FIR.

Police officials said that CCTV footage shows the accused arriving separately, breaking the bike locks, and pushing the motorcycles away. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the culprits.

