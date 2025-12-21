 MP News: Minor Gives Birth To Stillborn Baby In Chhatarpur; Probe Underway
A minor delivered a stillborn baby at Nowgong Community Health Centre in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The girl is stable and under medical observation, while police are probing the circumstances of her pregnancy. The case comes amid rising crimes against minors in the state, including recent rape cases in Morena and Gwalior that led to pregnancies and strict legal action.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
MP News: Minor Gives Birth To Stillborn Baby In Chhatarpur; Probe Underway | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor gave birth to a stillborn child in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported on Sunday. 

According to information, the incident took place at the Nowgong Community Health Centre in Chhatarpur district and the newborn was found dead at the time of birth. Fortunately, the minor is said to be in a stable condition. 

After receiving information, Nowgong police reached the hospital and started an investigation.

Minor under medical observation 

Hospital sources said the condition of the minor girl is stable and she is under medical observation at the health centre. A team of doctors is monitoring her health and providing continuous care.

Police officials said the matter is being investigated seriously to find out the reasons and circumstances under which the minor became pregnant. 

Statements of concerned people are being recorded as part of the legal process. The administration and child protection departments have also been informed.

Family members said the minor was referred late at night from the Nowgong Community Health Centre to Chauhan Hospital, where she delivered a stillborn baby during treatment.

Sexual crime against minors on rise 

The recent crime was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on November 28, where a youth allegedly raped his minor cousin.

The teenager was later diagnosed as pregnant after experiencing severe stomach pain and subsequently delivered a stillborn. The incident has been reported at Porsa police station, and an investigation is underway.

Few days before this, a step-father in Gwalior, was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter. The incident took place about a month ago, on the night of April 28, 2025, when the girl was asleep with her younger sister. The accused allegedly took her downstairs to a room and sexually assaulted her.

