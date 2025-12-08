 MP News: Gwalior Man Rapes 23-Year-Old College Student On Pretext Of Job; Records Intimate Video To Threaten Her
According to reports, the victim regularly commuted to her college in a bus where she met the accused, identified as Vivek Giri, a resident of Banwar. Within a few days, their bond grew, and Vivek promised to help her get a job. Vivek further asked for the victim's documents for verification purposes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Raped by Husband’s Friend in Gwalior; Accused Threatened Her Children | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old college student was allegedly raped on pretext of a job in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused invited her for document verification, but instead held her captive in a room and raped her.

He even recorded her video, and threatened her to not disclose the incident to police.

article-image

He allegedly called her to Banshi Bhavan in the Kampoo area along with her documents. When the girl arrived at his room, Vivek allegedly locked her in the room and forcibly raped her.

According to the victim, the accused recorded her obscene video during the incident, which he later used to threaten and blackmail her. He kept calling her to different places by threatening to make the videos viral.

article-image

Later, the victim approached the Kampoo police station to lodge a formal complaint against the accused.

Kampoo police station in-charge Amar Singh Sikarwar said that upon receiving the complaint, the police team took immediate action and arrested the accused, Vivek Giri, before he could escape. His interrogation is underway.

