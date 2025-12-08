 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 10 New Canter Buses For Jungle Safari At Panna National Park; Check Fares
These canter buses are longer and taller than other safari vehicles and can easily accommodate 19 tourists at a time. These buses promise a better safari view along with a comfortable travel experience. Perfectly designed for children and elderly people, the buses offer a safe and unique experience.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav flagged off 10 new canter buses for Jungle Safari from the Madla Gate of Panna National Park on Monday morning.

According to reports, forest officials welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival at Panna's Madla Gate early in the morning amid the bitter cold.

Entering through the Madla Gate, the safari buses will be touring the core area of the forest land and will exit through the Hinauta Gate shortly after.

This initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has taken a significant step towards expanding tourism facilities to the state's various national parks, offering tourists a new gift.

article-image

Features

Traveling on these buses will not only allow tourists to witness the wildlife roaming around but also provide a pleasant and memorable jungle safari experience.

Booking facility at the entry gate of the national park

To book their slots for the bus jungle safari, tourists will now have the convenience of booking at the national park gate itself; they will no longer have to rely on online booking.

article-image

Bus fee

The fee for enjoying jungle safaris on these vehicles will range from approximately ₹1150 to ₹1450 per person/per round.

In the coming time, these new canter buses will operate in all the major national parks and tourist destinations in the state, including Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Panna, Parsili (Sidhi), and other national parks and tourist destinations.

