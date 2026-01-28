 MP News: ABVP, NSUI Welcome UGC Guidelines But Raise Concern
ABVP and NSUI welcomed the UGC equity guidelines but expressed reservations. NSUI supported strict action against caste-based discrimination and sought a strong, independent complaints committee with SC, ST and OBC representation. ABVP said the rules need more clarity and balance. Meanwhile, SAPAKS demanded rollback, alleging the guidelines harm general category and minority students.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ABVP and NSUI have welcomed the UGC guidelines for equity in higher education institutions, but both parties have flagged minor reservations. ABVP sought clarifications on certain points, while NSUI emphasised the need for proper implementation.

NSUI State President Ashutosh Chouksey told Free Press that the guidelines are a positive step. “If someone is referred to by their caste, it is wrong, and action should be taken. Dalits, backwards and tribals must get justice,” he said.

NSUI issued a statement saying it supports the guidelines but wants the committee proposed to hear complaints of students from reserved categories to be more than a “paper committee.” It urged representation from SC, ST and OBC communities, along with retired judges, to ensure fairness. The party warned that the committee should not become a puppet of university administration, or it would defeat the aim of equality and justice.

On the other hand, ABVP said that while the UGC Guidelines 2026 are important for promoting equality, they need clarity and balance. ABVP National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said equality should be ensured for all sections on university campuses, but students and guardians have some apprehensions that need to be addressed.

Meanwhile, SAPAKS, led by former IAS officer Hiralal Trivedi, demanded a rollback of the guidelines, claiming they are against students from general category and minority communities.

