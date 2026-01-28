MP News: E-HRMS First Phase To Go Live For 1 Lakh Cops In Feb |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Work to upload service books in digital form is nearing completion, with records of over 1 lakh police personnel already on E-HRMS. The first phase of the facility is set to roll out in the first week of February.

The outdated eight-year-old Personal Information System (PIS) used by Madhya Pradesh Police stopped functioning, prompting the department to develop a new digital solution supporting over 1 lakh personnel across the state.

Launched in 2015, PIS stored comprehensive data of police staff and was widely used for administrative tasks via a web portal. Designed for a five-year lifespan, the software was due for an upgrade in 2020 but continued despite its outdated technology. Now, the department has begun work on a new system.

IG Ruchivardhan Mishra told Free Press that the new platform, E-HRMS, began development in June 2025. She said records of over 1 lakh personnel have been uploaded, while details of around 2,000 personnel are yet to be added.

From the first week of February, in the first phase, leave applications will be submitted and sanctioned online.

She said that E-HRMS will enhance administrative efficiency and serve over 1 lakh police personnel responsible for safeguarding more than 8 crore citizens in Madhya Pradesh. Personnel can now view their annual confidential reports online. They can check rewards, punishments, and personal records with a single click. Leave applications and approvals will also be processed online, she said.

The IG said that the system will significantly streamline internal processes. Earlier, if someone applied for leave or deputation, the request had to go through the unit head to PHQ, then to the clerk concerned to prepare a file taking a long time. Now, all that will be handled instantly online.