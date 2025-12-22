MP News: Wild Animal Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl From Lap; Body Found After 4 Hours | Representative Image

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A wild animal snatched a four-year-old girl from her mother's arms in Alirajpur and killed her. The body was found after four hours of searching in the forest. The incident occurred in Godwani village of the Bichholi area under the Aalirajpur district on Saturday evening. Notably, a woman was taking her two daughters home after sunset, holding one daughter's hand while carrying the other, named Raksha in her arms.

Suddenly, the animal attacked and grabbed the child from woman's arm, running towards the forest. Forest Department ranger Tarun Aniya said villagers and forest teams began searching around 7:30 pm. They found the child's body around 11:30 pm in bushes on a hill. The upper part of her body was severely damaged and her face was mauled.

The ranger said a leopard likely carried out the attack based on the nature of injuries. Earlier reports claimed the girl’s father Dev Singh was holding the girl near their house when the animal pounced. The attack happened so quickly that he could not react before the child disappeared from his arms. Later, it was confirmed that the girls were with their mother.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. The forest department is examining the incident to confirm which animal was responsible.