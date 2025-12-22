 MP News: Wild Animal Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl From Lap; Body Found After 4 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Wild Animal Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl From Lap; Body Found After 4 Hours

MP News: Wild Animal Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl From Lap; Body Found After 4 Hours

Suddenly, the animal attacked and grabbed the child from the woman's arm, running towards the forest. Forest Department ranger Tarun Aniya said villagers and forest teams began searching around 7:30 pm. They found the child's body around 11:30 pm in bushes on a hill. The upper part of her body was severely damaged and her face was mauled.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Wild Animal Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl From Lap; Body Found After 4 Hours | Representative Image

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A wild animal snatched a four-year-old girl from her mother's arms in Alirajpur and killed her. The body was found after four hours of searching in the forest. The incident occurred in Godwani village of the Bichholi area under the Aalirajpur district on Saturday evening. Notably, a woman was taking her two daughters home after sunset, holding one daughter's hand while carrying the other, named Raksha in her arms.

Read Also
Indore YEF Bharat Summit: India To Surpass Germany, Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2027, Says Union...
article-image

Suddenly, the animal attacked and grabbed the child from woman's arm, running towards the forest. Forest Department ranger Tarun Aniya said villagers and forest teams began searching around 7:30 pm. They found the child's body around 11:30 pm in bushes on a hill. The upper part of her body was severely damaged and her face was mauled.

The ranger said a leopard likely carried out the attack based on the nature of injuries. Earlier reports claimed the girl’s father Dev Singh was holding the girl near their house when the animal pounced. The attack happened so quickly that he could not react before the child disappeared from his arms. Later, it was confirmed that the girls were with their mother.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. The forest department is examining the incident to confirm which animal was responsible.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 21: Pari Faces Ranvijay's Abuse
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 21: Pari Faces Ranvijay's Abuse
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Fifth CCI Western India Squash Title After Beating Sanya Vats; Veer Chotrani Wins Men’s Crown
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Fifth CCI Western India Squash Title After Beating Sanya Vats; Veer Chotrani Wins Men’s Crown
Most Runs In T20I: Smriti Mandhana First India Woman To 4000 Runs, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Rare Feat During IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I
Most Runs In T20I: Smriti Mandhana First India Woman To 4000 Runs, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Rare Feat During IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Wild Animal Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl From Lap; Body Found After 4 Hours

MP News: Wild Animal Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl From Lap; Body Found After 4 Hours

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances; Says Finance Minister...

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances; Says Finance Minister...

MP News: Air Force’s M17 Chopper Airlifts Tigress From Pench To Rajasthan

MP News: Air Force’s M17 Chopper Airlifts Tigress From Pench To Rajasthan

Bhopal News: 'Udyam Sanskar' Camps For Employment In Rural Areas

Bhopal News: 'Udyam Sanskar' Camps For Employment In Rural Areas

Bhopal News: No Lesson From Goa Mishap; Nightclub Pyrotechnics Is Posing Threat To Lives

Bhopal News: No Lesson From Goa Mishap; Nightclub Pyrotechnics Is Posing Threat To Lives