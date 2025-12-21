Indore YEF Bharat Summit: India To Surpass Germany, Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2027, Says Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday expressed confidence that India will surpass Germany to become world’s third-largest economy by end of 2027. He said economic reforms and initiatives taken by Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be driving force behind this achievement.

Scindia was addressing the Young Entrepreneurs Forum (YEF) Bharat Summit-2025, organised by Young Entrepreneurs Forum Bharat at Brilliant Convention Centre. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was also present at summit.

Raj Shamani, noted Indian podcaster, spiritual speaker Amogh Lila Das, Vikas Khemani, Founder and CIO of Carnelian Asset Management, along with other eminent leaders, personalities and change-makers, attended the event.

The summit witnessed participation of over 1,000 young entrepreneurs from across country. Rooted in spirit of ‘Nation First’, YEF provided a collaborative platform for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, share resources and unlock opportunities.

“India was once known as the golden bird. About 2,000 years ago, India’s share in global GDP stood at 20%. Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is reclaiming that position and emerging as a global star. In just 12 years, India has moved from 10th to 4th position, leaving behind Japan. By end of 2027, we will surpass Germany to become world’s third-largest economy,” Scindia asserted.

Without naming Britain, Scindia said India has already surpassed country that ruled it for nearly 200 years. He said India’s perseverance defines its rise, transforming economy from USD 2.3 trillion to USD 4.5 trillion.

CM urges young entrepreneurs to invest in MP

Addressing the summit, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as India’s fastest-growing state. He urged young entrepreneurs to move forward with innovation, clarity of thought and social responsibility, and to invest more in the state.

Explaining state’s investor-friendly environment, Dr. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh offers favourable conditions, resources and facilities for industrial investment. State government, he said, will extend full support to investors.

For first time, he said, Industry Department has been placed directly under Chief Minister’s supervision to ensure faster decision-making and boost investor confidence.

CM also said that during Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal in February, agreements worth Rs 32 lakh crore were signed, and foundation stones for projects involving investments of Rs 6 lakh crore have already been laid.

Why does Ram’s name irritate Cong: CM

Talking to media, CM Dr. Yadav questioned why Congress gets “irritated” by name of Lord Ram. He criticised party for opposing Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, popularly known as VB-G RAM G Bill, passed by Parliament on Thursday.

“First, Congress obstructed construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Then it ignored foundation-laying ceremony. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are yet to visit grand Ram Temple,” CM said.

Interacting with media at city airport, Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has become first state in country where Metro train operations have been rolled out in cities within same year.