Indore News: BSF SI Killed After Speeding Sports Bike Hits His Scooter |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector was killed after a speeding sports bike hit his scooter in the Hatod area on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred when he left the Budhaniya camp to go home for lunch and as soon as he reached the road, a high-speed motorcycle coming from the opposite direction rammed into his scooter. The officer was reportedly thrown in the air for around 20 feet after the collision and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a city hospital.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Amrendra Rai (55), a native of Patna, Bihar. He was posted as a Sub-Inspector at the BSF camp located on Yashwant Sagar Road.

Rai’s nephew Nikhil said that the family home is located right opposite the camp, where his wife and children live. He added that the motorcycle was at such a high speed that Rai’s scooter broke into two after the collision.

Bike was reportedly being driven at around 100 kmph

Eyewitnesses claimed that two youths were riding the sports bike at the time of the accident and were reportedly travelling at a speed of nearly 100 kmph. Rai did not get any time to react before the motorcycle hit him. The bike riders also fell on the road and sustained injuries. They were also admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Joined force around 32 years ago and posted at Budhaniya camp a year ago

His nephew Nikhil said that Amrendra Rai had joined the force around 32 years ago. He was earlier posted in BSF’s Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) and had been transferred to the Budhaniya BSF camp about a year ago. Although he had a quarter inside the camp, his family lived in their house across the road. He routinely went home for lunch and returned to duty, which usually lasted until 8 pm. The accident occurred while he was heading home for lunch.

Helmet could not save him from fatal head injury

BSF personnel Bharat said that wearing a helmet is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders entering or exiting BSF campuses. Despite wearing a helmet, Rai suffered severe head injuries due to the severity of the accident. Eyewitnesses said blood was oozing from his mouth, nose and ears after he fell on the road. The scooter was so badly damaged that its parts kept falling apart while it was being lifted.