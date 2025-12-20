Pride Of Ujjain Awards 2025: Free Press Honours City’s Silent Achievers |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The third edition of the Free Press Pride of Ujjain awards was organised in Ujjain on Saturday to honour silent achievers from diverse fields who have consistently contributed to the city’s growth.

Eminent personalities, public representatives, academicians, social workers and sponsors came together to applaud achievers of Mahakal’s City.

The programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of Maa Sharda. Addressing the gathering, Mayor Mukesh Tetwal highlighted the constructive and people-centric role of Free Press.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation Speaker Kalavati Yadav thanked Free Press for giving due respect to individuals who often work quietly for the city’s progress. Vikram University Vice-Chancellor Arpan Bhardwaj termed the event an excellent example of media support for education, culture and social development by recognising merit.

MLA Anil Jain (Kaluheda, Ujjain North) said that honouring lesser-known achievers would motivate the youth to contribute positively towards society and nation-building. Social worker Nandlal Yadav and guest Rajesh Rathore also appreciated the initiative, noting that it strengthened public interest and social welfare.

Spiritual guru Pandit Pramod Sharma, Free Press director in-charge Pravin Nagar, Publisher and Printer of Free Press Bhopal Anil Vishwakarma, and Editor Arshit Gautam were present. The welcome speech was given by Ujjain bureau chief of Free Press Nirukt Bhargava. The event received strong support from sponsors Omex Limited, represented by Yogesh Goyal, ANK Foundation, represented by Ashutosh Sharma, and DPK Kataria Jewellers’ Arun Pirodiya.

Heena Wasen – International Classical Dancer (Indian Culture)

“Receiving the Pride of Ujjain Award from Free Press is deeply humbling, as it celebrates not just individual effort but dedication to Indian culture. I am grateful that a respected platform like Free Press values classical arts and cultural ambassadors. Trained in the Lucknow Gharana and empanelled with ICCR and Doordarshan, I have represented Indian classical dance nationally and internationally.”

Saurabh Chaudhari – National Level Outstanding NSS Volunteer (Social Worker)

“I sincerely thank Free Press for recognising grassroots social service and volunteerism through this honour. From representing Madhya Pradesh at India’s international border under the ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam’ scheme to COVID volunteering and receiving the Pranvayu Award for plantation work, my journey has always been about nation-first service.”

Shravan Singh Chouhan – ASI, Mahakal Police Station

“I am thankful to Free Press for acknowledging the courage and responsibility of police personnel working on the frontlines. This recognition strengthens our resolve to protect society fearlessly. Successfully arresting a notorious accused involved in a knife attack and recovering the weapon was a challenging operation.”

Deepak Dinkar – Constable, Neelganga Police Station

“My heartfelt gratitude to Free Press for honouring the silent efforts of ground-level police officers, as it keeps us motivated. From swiftly arresting an armed accused who opened fire, to playing a key role in a murder case and drug-related arrests, duty and discipline have always guided my service.”

Charvi Mehta – International Chess Player (Sports)

“I am truly honoured and thankful to Free Press for encouraging young sportspersons through such recognition. Winning three consecutive gold medals at the National Para Chess Championship, earning silver and bronze at the World Chess Championship 2025, and securing fourth place at the Asian Games reflect years of disciplined effort.”

Jesika Prajapati – National Mallakhamb Player (Sports)

“I sincerely appreciate Free Press for recognising traditional Indian sports and athletes. Winning gold at the World Championship, medals at Khelo India Youth Games, National Games, and Senior Nationals showcases my commitment to Mallakhamb at national and international levels.”

Virendra Sharma –Senior Lawyer (Legal Service)

“I am deeply grateful to Free Press for acknowledging excellence in the legal profession, and this honour reinforces my commitment to justice. Being designated as a Senior Advocate by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, I have over 50 law publications, training police personnel, and offering free legal services to Mahakaleshwar Temple matters.”

Dilip Bamniya – Platoon Commander, Home Guards (Police Service)

“I sincerely thank Free Press for recognising service during emergencies and disasters. Such appreciation honours teamwork and sacrifice. After serving 17 years in the Indian Army, leading rescue operations with SDERF, and saving over 1200 lives during floods in Ujjain, my mission has always been public safety and disaster response.”

Pankaj Mandloi – Sainik, SDERF (Public Service)

“I am thankful to Free Press for valuing disaster response personnel who work in extreme conditions. This recognition strengthens our morale. Over five years with SDERF, my work as a deep diver in multiple rescue operations, including a 50-feet-deep vehicle recovery, has been dedicated to saving lives across Ujjain and nearby districts.”

Pomesh Nageshwar – Lineman, HT (Public Service)

“I sincerely appreciate Free Press for highlighting the contribution of technical workers who ensure essential services. This award is a proud moment for our entire team. By maintaining high-tension lines with strict safety and quality standards, I contributed to ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, keeping the city’s average electricity availability above 23 hours daily.”

Sunil Sahu – Lineman, Maksi Road Zone (Public Service)

“I am grateful to Free Press for recognising field-level public service that directly impacts citizens’ daily lives. By efficiently resolving electricity complaints during evening and night shifts through the 1912 call centre, I ensured timely grievance redressal and uninterrupted service for consumers in the Maksi Road zone.”

Dr Chinmay Chincholikar – RMO, District Hospital (Public Health Service)

“I sincerely thank Free Press for honouring healthcare professionals who serve the public tirelessly. As RMO at the District Hospital, my role focuses on ensuring efficient emergency care, patient management, and smooth hospital operations, contributing to improved healthcare delivery for the people of Ujjain.”

Dr Shiv Maniya – Registrar Birth/Death, District Hospital (Public Health Service

“I am thankful to Free Press for acknowledging public health services that often go unnoticed. From implementing cashless treatment and Rahveer Yojana, operating de-addiction centres, to providing medical care in central jail, my work has focused on inclusive and accessible healthcare.”

Gopal Khare – Outstanding Safai Mitra, UMC (Public Health Service)

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to Free Press for recognising the dignity of sanitation work. This award gives respect to every Safai Mitra. Working with Ujjain Municipal Corporation, I have consistently contributed to maintaining city cleanliness despite challenges.”

Raju Nannulal – Outstanding Safai Mitra, UMC (Public Health Service)

“I sincerely thank Free Press for valuing sanitation workers who form the backbone of urban health. This recognition inspires us to serve with pride. As a Safai Mitra with UMC, my work focuses on cleanliness, waste management, and maintaining hygienic surroundings.”

Ashok Vishwakarma – President, Vishwakarma Gujarati Samaj (Social Worker)

“I am deeply grateful to Free Press for honouring decades of community service and social awareness. This award belongs to the entire society. Since 1977, through monthly Vishwakarma Katha campaigns and leadership of the central committee, my work has focused on social unity, cultural values, and collective consciousness across Malwa.”

Dheerendra Parashar – SDM, Badnagar (Public Service)

“I sincerely thank Free Press for recognising innovation in public administration. This honour motivates continued reform-driven governance. As SDM Badnagar, successfully achieving 100% digitisation of electoral records for over 2.10 lakh voters across 249 polling booths stands as a milestone in transparent and efficient election management.”