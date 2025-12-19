 MP News: Dump Truck Overturns Near Shahjapur On NH-52; Driver Critical
MP News: Dump Truck Overturns Near Shahjapur On NH-52; Driver Critical

MP News: Dump Truck Overturns Near Shahjapur On NH-52; Driver Critical

A dump truck went out of control and overturned on National Highway-52 near Sankota village in Shajapur district on Friday around 4 pm. The driver, Jagdish Gorsiya, a resident of Sankota, was seriously injured. Local villagers rescued him from the vehicle and rushed him to Shajapur District Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Arimitra Bose
Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
MP News: Dump Truck Overturns Near Shahjapur On NH-52; Driver Critical

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A dump truck went out of control, veered off the road and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on Friday.

The accident occurred on National Highway-52, near Sankota village, approximately 5 kilometers from the Shajapur district headquarters, around 4 pm.

According to reports, the dump truck driver, Jagdish Gorsiya, a resident of Sankota, was seriously injured.

Villagers present at the scene immediately pulled the injured driver from the truck and took him to the Shajapur District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The front of the dump truck was severely damaged in the accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene. According to the police, the driver was brought to the hospital in an injured condition.

His statement has not yet been recorded, as his condition is still not stable. The cause of the accident will only be determined after the driver regains consciousness and his statement is taken.

According to reports, some stray cattle sitting by the roadside were also injured when the dump truck overturned. Police are investigating all aspects of the case.

