MP News: ₹300-Crore Project To Transform Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats On The Lines Of Ayodhya’s Saryu Ghats | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The sacred banks of the Narmada River in Jabalpur are set to get a grand makeover inspired by the ghats of the Saryu River in Ayodhya, as announced by Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will soon lay the foundation stone for the ambitious project.

In the first phase, the project will be developed at a cost of ₹300 crore. A 1.75-kilometre-long Narmada riverfront will be constructed, connecting 6 major ghats - Khari Ghat, Daroga Ghat, Gauri Ghat, Uma Ghat, Siddha Ghat and Jilhari Ghat.

Minister Rakesh Singh said the redevelopment was necessary due to heavy crowding, unorganised pathways and cleanliness issues at Gauri Ghat.

The new design will include better facilities for bathing, prayers, meditation and cultural events. Khari Ghat will have a water tank, changing rooms, a tonsure area, and a small boat ghat.

Daroga Ghat will feature a grand ‘boat ghat’ and murals depicting the story of Goddess Narmada. Five large platforms will be built for evening aarti ceremonies.

To keep the river pollution-free, an 800-metre-long and 15-metre-wide channel will be built.

One section will be used for offering flowers and lamps, ensuring that worship materials do not flow directly into the river, while the other will be for devotees to bathe.

The area will also have changing rooms, seating for priests, collection points for ritual waste, watchtowers and organised shops for puja materials.

Parking areas to be developed

Five parking areas will be developed to accommodate 900 2-wheelers and 700 4-wheelers.

A pedestrian path will connect to Gauri Ghat and e-cart services will be available for elderly and differently-abled visitors. A joint control room and modern security systems will also be established.

The project prioritises environmental protection, featuring solar-powered LED lights, an underground drainage system and anti-skid stone flooring.

Water jets will be installed for cleaning and safety fasteners will be added along high-flow areas. The Gauri Ghat cremation ground (Muktidham) will also be modernised.

Officials said the project aims not just at development, but at reviving the spiritual and cultural heritage of Maa Narmada, providing devotees with a cleaner, safer and more divine experience.