 MP News: Gwalior’s 18-Year-Old Shooter Wins Five Medals At National Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Gwalior’s 18-Year-Old Shooter Wins Five Medals At National Championship

MP News: Gwalior’s 18-Year-Old Shooter Wins Five Medals At National Championship

Eighteen-year-old shooter Vanshika Tiwari from Gwalior made Madhya Pradesh proud by winning five medals at the 68th National Shooting Championship in Delhi. She secured two gold and three silver medals across different categories. Selected for the MP Shooting Academy at 13, Vanshika now dreams of winning an Olympic gold for India.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old shooter from Gwalior has won five medals in the 68th National Shooting Championship Shotgun (event) held in Delhi.

She won two gold and three silver medals in different categories, making the state and her hometown proud.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Weekly Meditation Sessions At All Police Stations from December 21
article-image

According to information, Vanshika lives in the Kampoo area of Gwalior. She represented Madhya Pradesh at the championship, which was held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from December 1 to January 5.

She won gold medals in the Youth Individual and Junior Team events, while securing silver medals in the Senior Team, Mixed Team, and Junior Individual categories.

FPJ Shorts
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors
Did You Know TV Actress Reem Shaikh Was Originally Part Of Homebound? Ishaan Khatter Spills The Beans- VIDEO
Did You Know TV Actress Reem Shaikh Was Originally Part Of Homebound? Ishaan Khatter Spills The Beans- VIDEO
Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report
Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report

About Vanshika

Vanshika is the first shooter to get selected from the state at such young age. She was 13 years old when she was selected for the academy in Bhopal in 2019.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Invites Business Leaders At 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Meet' In Gwalior
article-image

She has also proved her talent at the World University Championship, where she won a silver medal in 2024. Competing against players from different states, Vanshika showed strong performance in every category.

Speaking after her success, Vanshika said she has already won gold and silver medals for the state and the country, but her biggest dream is to represent India at the Olympics and win a gold medal.

At just 18, she has become an inspiration, showing that daughters are no less than sons and can make a name for themselves across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 1.5-Month-Old Infant Dies, Three Children Hospitalsed After Vaccination Drive In Datia

MP News: 1.5-Month-Old Infant Dies, Three Children Hospitalsed After Vaccination Drive In Datia

MP News: Gwalior’s 18-Year-Old Shooter Wins Five Medals At National Championship

MP News: Gwalior’s 18-Year-Old Shooter Wins Five Medals At National Championship

MP News: Over Dozen Cows Found Dead At Gaushala Following 'Lal Tipara Model' In Gwalior; Piled Up...

MP News: Over Dozen Cows Found Dead At Gaushala Following 'Lal Tipara Model' In Gwalior; Piled Up...

MP News: One Dead, Two Critical After 22-Wheeler Truck Overturns In Chhatarpur Amid Dense Fog

MP News: One Dead, Two Critical After 22-Wheeler Truck Overturns In Chhatarpur Amid Dense Fog

MP News: Chhatarpur Jail Inmate Attacks Sleeping Fellow Prisoner With 2 Kg Stones; Leaves Him...

MP News: Chhatarpur Jail Inmate Attacks Sleeping Fellow Prisoner With 2 Kg Stones; Leaves Him...