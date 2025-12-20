MP News: Gwalior’s 18-Year-Old Shooter Wins Five Medals At National Championship

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old shooter from Gwalior has won five medals in the 68th National Shooting Championship Shotgun (event) held in Delhi.

She won two gold and three silver medals in different categories, making the state and her hometown proud.

According to information, Vanshika lives in the Kampoo area of Gwalior. She represented Madhya Pradesh at the championship, which was held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from December 1 to January 5.

She won gold medals in the Youth Individual and Junior Team events, while securing silver medals in the Senior Team, Mixed Team, and Junior Individual categories.

About Vanshika

Vanshika is the first shooter to get selected from the state at such young age. She was 13 years old when she was selected for the academy in Bhopal in 2019.

She has also proved her talent at the World University Championship, where she won a silver medal in 2024. Competing against players from different states, Vanshika showed strong performance in every category.

Speaking after her success, Vanshika said she has already won gold and silver medals for the state and the country, but her biggest dream is to represent India at the Olympics and win a gold medal.

At just 18, she has become an inspiration, showing that daughters are no less than sons and can make a name for themselves across the country.