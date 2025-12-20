Bhopal News: Weekly Meditation Sessions At All Police Stations from December 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meditation session will be organised at all the police stations every week from December 21, which is World Meditation Day. ADG training, Raja Babu Singh, said under special initiative of Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, a step towards promoting the mental health of police personnel would start.

An MoU was signed between Madhya Pradesh Police and Heartfulness Institute on February 2, 2025, under which free meditation training will be provided to police personnel.

Under the initiative, regular meditation sessions will be held every Sunday at more than 1,000 police stations (including police stations, traffic police stations, women's police stations, SC/ST police stations, and crime branches) across the state, he said.

On December 21, a collective meditation session will be organised online in the presence of trainers and coordinators. Police officers and personnel available at all police stations will participate in this session.

Additional Superintendents of Police in every district have been appointed as nodal officers for the programme. Police coordinators too have been designated at each police station for the purpose.