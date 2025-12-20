 Bhopal Power Cut December 20: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Dewki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Roshanpura & More Check Full List
A planned power cut will affect several areas of Bhopal on December 20, 2025, due to departmental work. Electricity supply will remain disrupted in different colonies between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, depending on the area. Residents are advised to plan their work in advance and cooperate with the power department.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power cut in several areas of Bhopal on December 20, 2025, due to departmental work. Power supply will remain disrupted in different colonies for a few hours.

Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Area: Kala Parishad, Roshanpura, NCC, IDBI Bank, Raj Bhawan
Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Dewki Nagar, Panna Nagar, area around Seven Shops and nearby localities
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Ed. Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Ed. Society, Royal Homes and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Shahpura Thana, Shubhalay, Fortune Pride, Mahakali, G-1 Trilanga, Eden and Elite
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Lav Kush Apartment, Idgah Masjid, Tripti Apartment, Ridge Road Idgah, Filter Plant Area, Mahajan Bungalow
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti, Steel Factory, Cold Storage, Meerpur
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Sant Ji Ki Kutiya, Thana Bairagarh and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Signature 360, Pavitra Complex, Krishna Heights, Kasturi Royal, Indraprasth Heights and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

The power department has said that the shutdown is necessary to complete maintenance work. Power supply will be restored after the scheduled time. Residents are requested to cooperate and stay prepared during the power cut period.

