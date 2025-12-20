Bhopal Power Cut December 20: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Dewki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Roshanpura & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power cut in several areas of Bhopal on December 20, 2025, due to departmental work. Power supply will remain disrupted in different colonies for a few hours.

Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Area: Kala Parishad, Roshanpura, NCC, IDBI Bank, Raj Bhawan

Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Dewki Nagar, Panna Nagar, area around Seven Shops and nearby localities

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Ed. Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Ed. Society, Royal Homes and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Shahpura Thana, Shubhalay, Fortune Pride, Mahakali, G-1 Trilanga, Eden and Elite

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Lav Kush Apartment, Idgah Masjid, Tripti Apartment, Ridge Road Idgah, Filter Plant Area, Mahajan Bungalow

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti, Steel Factory, Cold Storage, Meerpur

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Sant Ji Ki Kutiya, Thana Bairagarh and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Signature 360, Pavitra Complex, Krishna Heights, Kasturi Royal, Indraprasth Heights and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

The power department has said that the shutdown is necessary to complete maintenance work. Power supply will be restored after the scheduled time. Residents are requested to cooperate and stay prepared during the power cut period.