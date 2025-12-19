Bhopal News: Metro Project Cost Rises To ₹1,200 Crore | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entire Bhopal Metro project now costs Rs 10,033 crore, with the priority corridor estimated at Rs 2,225 crore. Once fully operational, the Metro is expected to save petrol and diesel worth Rs 1,200 crore annually, as large numbers of commuters shift from fuel-run vehicles to the metro.

According to the Detail Project Report (DPR), estimated footfall for 2031-32 is 3.5 lakh passengers, indicating widespread adoption of Metro. Phase one, covering Karond to AIIMS and Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri, is expected to be completed by June 2028.

A senior officer said DPR was prepared in 2015 and approvals received in 2018, after which construction began. Work started with viaducts, followed by stations. Final civil tenders were floated in 2024.

Why costs rose

Delays, Covid, GST rate changes and a two-year tender delay increased costs. The upgrade from 12-tonne to 16-tonne axle load for trains also contributed to the hike.

Generating revenue

The Metro, designed for 100 years, will generate commercial revenue through advertising, branding, station naming rights and space rentals. Tickets will be manual for now.

Benefits

The Metro will reduce traffic congestion and help commuters reach destinations faster.

Officials view

Managing Director ofMP Metro Rail Corporation S Krishna Chaitanya, said the Metro is a future-oriented, environment-friendly urban infrastructure project providing comfortable transportation and reducing traffic woes.

Phase 1 lines

Line 2 (Orange Line):Karond AIIMS

Line 5 (Blue Bhadbhada Square Ratnagiri Tiraha

Line details

Orange Line: 16 stations (14 elevated, 2 underground), 16.74 km

Blue Line: 14 elevated stations