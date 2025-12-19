Bhopal News: Lokayukta Police Probe Drags As SUV Driver In Gold-Cash; Case Remains Free | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police are yet to arrest the driver who transported 52 kg of gold and cash of Rs 11 crore in a car parked at Mandori area of Bhopal on December 19, 2024. A year later, the investigation and chargesheet remain “under investigation.”

A year ago, Lokayukta police raided the residence and office of former road transport department constable Saurabh Sharma, seizing assets worth Rs 8 crore. The next day, 52 kg of gold and Rs 10 crore cash were found in a car parked in Mendori village, later seized by income tax authorities. Pyare, the SUV driver, remains at large.

Sharma, along with friends Chetan Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, was named in the case. Gaur got bail, while Sharma and Jaiswal remain in jail.

ED files FIR

Based on Lokayukta FIR, Enforcement Directorate registered its own case and conducted raids. Pyare and some of Sharma’s relatives were named as accused. Officials say the number of accused could rise to 10–12 in the charge sheet.

Three agencies, many questions

Even after a year, key questions remain unanswered. The car containing gold was registered in Chetan Gaur’s name but parked by Sharma’s maternal brother-in-law at his plot in Mendori. Transport department officials during Sharma’s alleged scam tenure have not been questioned by Lokayukta, ED or Income Tax authorities.

Investigators had hoped probes by three agencies would expose a wider corruption chain in the transport department, but so far, focus has stayed on Sharma.

Case against Sharma in limbo

The transport department filed a case at Sirol police station, Gwalior, against Sharma for obtaining a job with a fake affidavit. No progress has been reported. Sharma is originally from Gwalior.

Probe on: SP

SP Lokayukta Bhopal, DK Rathore, said investigations are on and such cases take long to conclude. More than 60 people have been questioned regarding property and other details.