 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Invites Business Leaders At 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Meet' In Gwalior
Yadav made the statement at a conference of the World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai on Friday. He said the strong economy and ideological foresight of a country decide its course of balanced development and stability. The last decade has been the golden period for the Indian economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Saturday, December 20, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has invited all industrialists to participate in the ‘Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit’ in Gwalior. The summit will be a witness to establishing industries and employment generation.

The country has overcome all economic challenges and touched new heights of development, he said. He said the industrial scenario of Madhya Pradesh was changing fast, and the government was ready to help the industrialists to bring investments to the state.

The government is with those industrialists who are willing to invest in the state, Yadav said. A large number of business tycoons, industrialists, policymakers, economists, and educationists participated in the World Hindu Economic Forum.

India is not a rising economy, but the country is establishing itself as a leader of the world, he said. In Indian culture, the concept of money has never been confined to profits, but it is used for the public welfare and long-term prosperity, he said.

