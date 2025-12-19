Bhopal News: 45-Year-Old Mentally ill Man Kills Himself by Slashing Throat | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 45 year old man committed suicide by slashing his throat at his home in Nehru nagar area under Kamla Nagar police station limits late Thursday night. Police investigations revealed that the man was suffering from prolonged mental illness and was in depression. A case has been registered and further investigations were underway in this connection, police said.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Ayush Mehta had completed an MBA but was staying at home for several years. His father who worked as a private contractor had died some years back.

Police said that Ayush had attempted suicide in October as well by slitting his throat, but at that time family members rushed him to the hospital immediately and saved his life. However, on Thursday night at around 10 pm, he again slit his throat inside his room using a kitchen knife. His mother raised an alarm and called neighbours and the police. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment early on Friday morning.

Before the suicide attempt, Ayush spoke to his mother during which he made delusional statements claiming that his NASA girlfriend was calling him and that he wanted to go to space with her.

Family members stated that Ayush had been suffering from mental health issues since 2002. He was under treatment by different psychiatrists over the years but showed no improvement. He often spoke insanely and frequently argued with his mother over marriage and spoke about going to the US. Ayush s caretaker Manish Chauhan said he used to misbehave with his mother and even with the doctors.