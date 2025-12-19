Madhya Pradesh IAS Officers Service Meet 2025; CM Mohan Yadav Heaps Praise On Bureaucrats | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday commended the role of IAS officials stating that were facing every type of challenge to take the country ahead. He was addressing the inaugural function of Madhya Pradesh IAS Officers Service Meet 2025 at RCVP Naronha Academy on Friday.

Acknowledging the significant role of bureaucrats in strengthening democracy, he praised them for improving Madhya Pradesh’s image by coordinating with Centre.

He also praised IAS officers for improving the state’s image by coordinating with the Centre. The chief minister praised the skills of IAS officials. “By seeing the face of individual, they can fathom what that person is going to say,” he added.

Speaking further, Yadav said, “It is time to embrace technology and to think from common person’s view point,” Yadav said. After India’s independence, administrative arrangements were put in place due to hard efforts made by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

Madhya Pradesh is a place of innovations and many innovations are being followed in the country and abroad, Yadav said. PM Narendra Modi knows the importance of experience and this is the reason many retired officials are benefitting the government,” Yadav added.

Madhya Pradesh IAS Officers’ Association president Manu Shrivastava said discussion on new ventures and their success was held during the meet.

First day

On the first day of IAS officers service meet, competitions were organised. They included volleyball, table tennis, rapid chess, pool, billiards, bridge. In the evening, culture programme was held followed by treasure hunt at Arera Club.