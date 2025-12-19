 Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself After Suffering From Huge Losses In Online Gaming
Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself After Suffering From Huge Losses In Online Gaming

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Bhopal News: Youth Hangs Himself After Suffering From Huge Losses In Online Gaming | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old civil contractor committed suicide by hanging himself after suffering massive financial losses in online gaming. The incident took place under Ayodhya Nagar police station limits on Thursday night. Police recovered a suicide note from his room in which he mentioned losing around Rs 30 lakh in online gaming.

According to reports, the deceased Shivan Gupta of Sharda Nagar was a contractor. On Thursday night Shivan was found hanging in his room. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for autopsy.

The police team, during investigations, found a suicide note in which Shivan stated that he had lost the huge cash while playing some online game. He said in the note that he borrowed money from several people for playing the game and now he was unable to repay the amount, which forced him into depression and led him to take the extreme step.

Police officials said that a case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

Man jumps to death, aged woman end life in separate incidents

In a separate incident, Kamla Nagar resident, Hemant Rai (30) jumped into the Upper Lake from Bhadbhada Brodge and ended his life. Hemant posted a message on his Whats App status mentioning that there is no pressure from anyone and he was ending his life on his own will. In another case, 60-year-old Chanda Bai of BHEL Quarters in Piplani area hanged herself. Police investigations revealed that she was suffering from prolonged illness.

