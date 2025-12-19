 MP News: High Court Orders Status Quo On Muslim Burial Ground In Katni
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
MP News: High Court Orders Status Quo On Muslim Burial Ground In Katni | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, on Friday directed the state government to maintain status quo in connection with a petition filed over the Saleemnabad burial ground in Katni district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf passed the order while hearing regular public interest litigation (PIL).

The petitioner mentioned that Muslims have been using Kharsra no-53 for burial ground (grave yard) for last 250-300 years. While for the last 150 years, they also used the portion of Khasra no-54(7 acre) for the burials. The Muslims community had called on the collector seeking additional land of Khasra no-54 for graveyard purposes and to notify it in administration .

As per the SDO(Bohriband) order dated November 2025, the revenue department had termed Muslims as encroachers. Muslims approached civil court which granted interim injunction. Muslims filed PIL in HC which ordered for status quo.

Senior advocate general Narendra Singh Ruprah, who appeared for petitioners, said that he has ordered the state government to maintain status quo in the matter and demanded the government to give their stand on the matter. Next hearing is on January 8.

