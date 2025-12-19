MP News: ₹600 Crore Dues Choke Dhar Mid-Day Meal Groups; Four-Month Delay Pushes 2,000 Groups Into Debt |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2,000 mid-day meal groups operating in government schools across Dhar district have not received government funds for the past four months, plunging them into severe financial distress. Payments for September, October, November and the current month of December remain pending, with officials estimating dues of nearly Rs 600 crore.

Officials associated with the mid-day meal programme said the delay has affected nearly 4,000 primary and secondary schools, where these groups serve meals to around 1.75 lakh children as per fixed weekly menus. With no funds released, many groups are struggling to continue operations.

Poonibai and Anitabhai, president and secretary of a self-help group, said they have been running the programme for the past three months by purchasing groceries on credit. “Now even shopkeepers are refusing supplies. Some come to our homes demanding payment,” they said, adding that continuation of the scheme has become uncertain without immediate funds.

Operators expressed concern over how meals would be provided if payments are delayed further. The situation has created anxiety among workers, many of whom depend entirely on this income.

Arpita Billore, in-charge of mid-day meal groups at the Dhar district panchayat, said the matter has been taken up with the government. “We are in constant communication and have requested immediate release of pending payments. Funds are expected within a week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Janpad Panchayat CEO Joshua Peter inspected Government Primary School in Phifarfalya on Thursday and sampled the mid-day meal. He found that vegetable pulao was served without adequate vegetables, contrary to the menu, and issued a notice to the concerned group, expressing displeasure over quality lapses amid the ongoing crisis.