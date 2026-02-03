 MP News: Man Dupes 50 Car Owners In Fake NHAI Rental Scam, Arrested In Gwalior; 15 Luxury Cars Recovered
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
MP News: Man Dupes 50 Car Owners In Fake NHAI Rental Scam, Arrested In Gwalior; 15 Luxury Cars Recovered | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior for cheating luxury car owners by falsely claiming that their vehicles would be hired for use by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly duped around 50 vehicle owners and caused losses of over ₹3 crore.

According to police, the accused initially paid rent for a few months to gain trust and then fled with the cars. 

He later pledged the vehicles to raise money. When the owners stopped receiving rent and their vehicles were not returned, they filed a complaint with the police.

Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused, recovering 15 luxury cars worth around ₹1.5 crore. Further investigation is underway.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said the mastermind of the fraud is Abhay Singh Bhadoria, a resident of Manhad village in Bhind district, who was living in Gwalior. 

About five months ago, he planned the scam by telling car owners that a Bhopal-based company had received a contract from NHAI and required luxury vehicles.

He offered ₹50,000 per month for seven-seater cars and ₹40,000 per month for five-seater cars. 

To build confidence, he even prepared affidavits and paid rent for two to three months. After collecting nearly 50 cars, he went absconding.

Police investigation revealed that the accused tried to sell the vehicles and also pledged them to get cash. 

During questioning, he admitted to misusing 39 vehicles. Police are continuing to question him to recover the remaining cars. 

Officials said names of two more suspects have emerged, and a larger gang may be involved.

