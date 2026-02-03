MP News: Seeding Truck Falls From Bridge On NH-45 In Jabalpur; 2 Killed, 4 Injured | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding heavy vehicle fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, leading to death of two and injuries to 4 people, as reported on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident took place on Kathera Bridge on the Jabalpur - Bhopal National Highway near Shahpura.

The accident occurred when the Bhopal-registered Hyva lost control and fell from NH-45 onto the service road below.

Car crushed below falling truck

The incident was so tragic that a car and a two-wheeler passing on the service road were hit by the falling truck. A car parked under the bridge was also crushed beneath the Hyva.

One of the deceased two-wheeler riders was identified as Balram Awasthi, a resident of Natwara. The identity of the truck driver is yet to be confirmed.

Shahpura police rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Note: This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.