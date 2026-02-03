 MP News: Seeding Truck Falls From Bridge On NH-45 In Jabalpur; 2 Killed, 4 Injured
A speeding Hyva truck fell from Kathera Bridge on the Jabalpur–Bhopal National Highway near Shahpura, killing two people and injuring four others. The truck crashed onto the service road, hitting a car and a two-wheeler, while another parked car was crushed. Police carried out a rescue operation and began an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Seeding Truck Falls From Bridge On NH-45 In Jabalpur; 2 Killed, 4 Injured | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding heavy vehicle fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, leading to death of two and injuries to 4 people, as reported on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident took place on Kathera Bridge on the Jabalpur - Bhopal National Highway near Shahpura. 

The accident occurred when the Bhopal-registered Hyva lost control and fell from NH-45 onto the service road below. 

FP Photo

Car crushed below falling truck 

The incident was so tragic that a car and a two-wheeler passing on the service road were hit by the falling truck. A car parked under the bridge was also crushed beneath the Hyva.

One of the deceased two-wheeler riders was identified as Balram Awasthi, a resident of Natwara. The identity of the truck driver is yet to be confirmed.

Shahpura police rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Note: This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.

article-image
