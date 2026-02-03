MP News: Pilgrim Vehicle Crashes Into Parked Dump Truck On NH-44 As Driver Dozes Off Near Morena, 1 Dead, 11 Injured

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger vehicle carrying pilgrims to Ujjain collided with a parked dumper on NH 44 on the night of Monday-Tuesday in Madya Pradesh's Morena. One dies a

The accident occurred near Banmore town on National Highway 44 at around 1:30 AM. A passenger vehicle collided with a dump truck parked on the side of the road. The collision was so severe that the front of the passenger vehicle was badly damaged.

Vehicle Collides with Parked Dump Truck

According to reports, the dump truck was parked on the highway. A passenger vehicle, traveling from Delhi to Ujjain, collided with it from behind. All the pilgrims in the passenger vehicle were asleep at the time of the accident.

Pilgrims from Jharkhand

All the passengers in the vehicle were residents of Tarasi, Palamu district, Jharkhand. A total of 13 pilgrims had traveled from Jharkhand to Delhi by train, where they hired the passenger vehicle along with four other people.

The injured includes:

Vipin

Aarti

Mamta

Kusum

Shobha Devi

Soni

Ravindra

Devrani

Rinki Devi

Balli

Deepak Kumar

The pilgrims had arrived in Vrindavan from Delhi on Monday. After visiting Banke Bihari Temple there, they set out for Ujjain to visit Mahakal Temple at night, but the accident occurred before they reached Banmore.

One Pilgrim Dies on the Spot

In the accident, Umesh Gupta died on the spot. Chaos ensued at the scene after the accident. All the injured people were rushed to hospital and were admitted in the Morena District Hospital in serious condition.

Notably, before departing from Vrindavan for Ujjain, only the driver had eaten a meal, while the other passengers had not. Due to the long journey and fatigue, the driver dozed off, which led to the accident.