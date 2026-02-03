 MP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self In Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self In Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation

MP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self In Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation

A tragic incident in Gwalior saw 10-year-old Saurabh Kewat found hanging in his Gaddha Mohalla home. Left alone while his father, a hospital compounder, was on duty, Saurabh was discovered by a family friend and rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Man Dies By Suicide Over Delay In ST Status For Dhangar Community In Maharashtra's Beed | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was found hanging in his home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday. The Jhansi Road police station is investigating the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh, son of Kamal Kewat, a resident of Gaddha Mohalla. Kamal Kewat, who works as a compounder at a private hospital in Gwalior, is originally from Sabalgarh in Morena. He lives in a rented house in Gwalior with his son. The child studied at a private school. The family lived in a rented house belonging to Virendra Sahu in Gaddha Mohalla, Lane Number One.

According to the child's father, he ate his dinner with his son before leaving for work. After that, he left his son at home and went to the hospital for his duty at around 6:50 PM. Kamal's friend, Pawan, also lives in the same building. Kamal called his friend Pawan and asked him to sleep in his room after his duty since his son was alone at home.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

At around 10 PM, Pawan informed Kamal that Saurabh was not opening the door and soon reported that the boy had hanged himself. Kamal rushed home and found his son hanging from a rope tied to a nail above the bed.

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2026 Third Merit List To Be OUT Tomorrow At 6 PM; What Candidates Should Do Next
AILET 2026 Third Merit List To Be OUT Tomorrow At 6 PM; What Candidates Should Do Next
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11
AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff

Initially, the child was alive and he was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared him dead. According to reports, The boy's mother had gone to the village last week with her younger son, Gaurav.

Read Also
MP News: Speeding Bike Hits 12-Year-Old, Boy Flips Mid-Air, Crashes To Ground In Chhatarpur; Rider...
article-image

Jhansi Road police station in-charge Shakti Singh Yadav said that the matter is currently under investigation, and a forensic team has also examined the crime scene. The child's body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The cause of death will be confirmed based on the post-mortem report, after which further action will be taken in this case.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Higher Education Department Issues 8-Point Directives For Student Grievance Redressal
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self In Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation
MP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self In Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation
MP News: Speeding Bike Hits 12-Year-Old, Boy Flips Mid-Air, Crashes To Ground In Chhatarpur; Rider...
MP News: Speeding Bike Hits 12-Year-Old, Boy Flips Mid-Air, Crashes To Ground In Chhatarpur; Rider...
Bhopal News: Higher Education Department Issues 8-Point Directives For Student Grievance Redressal
Bhopal News: Higher Education Department Issues 8-Point Directives For Student Grievance Redressal
Madhya Pradesh February 3, 2026 Weather Update: Foggy Mornings, Stormy Days; Light Showers Expected...
Madhya Pradesh February 3, 2026 Weather Update: Foggy Mornings, Stormy Days; Light Showers Expected...
MP News: Bhartiya Janta Party Gearing Up To Publicise Union Budget In State
MP News: Bhartiya Janta Party Gearing Up To Publicise Union Budget In State