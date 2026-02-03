MP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self In Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation

Man Dies By Suicide Over Delay In ST Status For Dhangar Community In Maharashtra's Beed | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was found hanging in his home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday. The Jhansi Road police station is investigating the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh, son of Kamal Kewat, a resident of Gaddha Mohalla. Kamal Kewat, who works as a compounder at a private hospital in Gwalior, is originally from Sabalgarh in Morena. He lives in a rented house in Gwalior with his son. The child studied at a private school. The family lived in a rented house belonging to Virendra Sahu in Gaddha Mohalla, Lane Number One.

According to the child's father, he ate his dinner with his son before leaving for work. After that, he left his son at home and went to the hospital for his duty at around 6:50 PM. Kamal's friend, Pawan, also lives in the same building. Kamal called his friend Pawan and asked him to sleep in his room after his duty since his son was alone at home.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

At around 10 PM, Pawan informed Kamal that Saurabh was not opening the door and soon reported that the boy had hanged himself. Kamal rushed home and found his son hanging from a rope tied to a nail above the bed.

Initially, the child was alive and he was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared him dead. According to reports, The boy's mother had gone to the village last week with her younger son, Gaurav.

Jhansi Road police station in-charge Shakti Singh Yadav said that the matter is currently under investigation, and a forensic team has also examined the crime scene. The child's body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The cause of death will be confirmed based on the post-mortem report, after which further action will be taken in this case.